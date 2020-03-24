Andrey Chervichenko: if the ruble strengthened, the Legionnaires would have incurred at clubs delivery?

The former President of “Spartacus” on the coronavirus, a falling rouble and global crisis.

Protection from coronavirus – gloves, mask?

– What will be, will be. Hoping for good health. It seems to me that if something can happen it will happen.

– You seem like a fatalist.

Just there are situations which cannot be influenced. And if you can’t influence it, then you need to calm down.

But if you don’t go, stay home six months, can carry…

– Who said that in six months everything will end? As I understand it, it will last at least two years. After spending a year at home, then go out into the street, and your body is relaxed, not prepared to fight the virus. Here you and waiting for already mutated microbe. And get everything in full.

– It is logical. You turned to you, as a former head of the football club. Messi and several leaders Barcelona have offered to cut their salaries. Somewhere clubs decide – and cut salaries to the players. What would you do?

I don’t know what to say. So terrible this process, which is also global, world, something to advise difficult. For example, I don’t know how I with their employees to do. What can we say about players who make millions… They broke nothing, and all the tournaments stopped, it’s not their fault.

On the other hand, the employer should not pay for work that is not performed. It’s such a dead end. I don’t see a way out.

– You’re on your enterprise can’t even find the exit, and we’re about global problems ask…

– I have people working for 10-15 years, it’s almost a family business. I can’t tell them: “Go home and sit there without a salary”. Or cut it in half. This ethical side of the issue. But if the work is not done, you don’t get recoil, it is actually thrown out money. You can hold out for two or three months, and then what to do? The situation is rotten from all sides. People go on vacation – unpaid or half paid, and on which they live?

– Leonid Fedun logical to say: don’t play, the tickets don’t sell, no income, huge contracts players should be paid.

– I have to say that large revenues and a normal situation was not. Although the background of the falling oil prices and the falling ruble, the situation is quite breath-taking.

Stopped world oil consumption – the planes do not fly, the movement of vehicles declined sharply.

The ruble collapsed, and our foreign players don’t care. They take out so positive, laid by the contact of the Euro. What do the heads of the clubs?

– We are in the ruble zone. I think, in contracts currencies fixed. The Legionnaires are unlikely something will achieve in the courts.

– Surely the legionaries were recorded rate in the region of 70 rubles per Euro, and the course is now 87. If payment in rubles at the exchange rate, foreigners are losing a lot of money.

– That’s what I always say, if the ruble strengthened, not fell, foreigners would suffer in the clubs surrender in the form of extra rubles? Something tells me that is unlikely.