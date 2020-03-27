Anna Rizatdinova told about how she was raised by her parents
Popular athlete commented on victory and defeat.
After the defeat in the project “Dances with stars z” Olympic champion Anna Rizatdinova took a decision: any TV show be perceived as competition. The girl from childhood accustomed only to win, and then she had to give. Therefore, “Superentity” athlete has come with high morale. And, of course, armed with logic and intuition.
“Parents with five years brought me as a winner. Kept saying: “Only the gold, and nothing more”, “Vid and the vid of the obstacles.” I thought I just “sharpened” to win. Therefore, to the last hoped that the dance will take the Cup. But not always what you believe”, – says Anna.
From the first minute of the game “super intuition” on the New channel, the girl started to guess the category. One after another, right on target!
“I joined this great sports excitement. I really started to struggle, especially when I have everything worked out. Was often guessing, and I just wanted to stay in the lead!” Says Anya
Behind the scenes of the show, the girl admitted that still affect her victory. Interested? Read on.
“I understand that the game can be confusing. Therefore, depending on the category tried to compare the tiniest details and nuances. First and foremost, pay attention to detail”.