Anna Sedokova got the job “puhlease” from the clip Little Big
April 2, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Singer Anna Sedokova presented their YouTube show, “Apartment 69”. It was taken in the format of this series, where Anne – showrunner.
The artist took a job in a show dancer Dmitry Krasilov, the “puhlese” from the clip Little Big, which was supposed to go with the team at “Eurovision”, the role of demodulators Juju.
The characters of the show discuss the former, trying to solve the problems in the relationship and just live their unnatural lives. In one series show four storylines in different locations: the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom, reports the edition “7 days”.