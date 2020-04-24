Anne-Marie Olivier : Break the isolation on the boards
March 27, 2020
Updated march 28, 2020 at 4h17
This week, Anne-Marie Olivier had to go up on the stage in the Centre of the Theatre of today, in Montreal, in order to bring his new play, Mauritius. Crisis of the COVID-19 forces, the author and actress has had to for the time abandon the show, in which she played a man with aphasia, in fact, decided to break its isolation. The text is, however, arrived in bookstores on the 24th of march, in the middle of the period of confinement.
Artistic director of the Trident, playwright
Disappointment? Of course. “But aside from saving lives, it is still somewhat important, relativizes the interested main. We understand the context, but there is still mourning to do. Magalie Lépine-Blondeau referred to it as a term of love and that is fair enough. You do like : “What? Does it stop? We had a date and you will not?””
It was often described as Anne-Marie Olivier and collector of true stories. She has made collages for the shows to Make love and to Come into the world. For Mauritius, it has focused its attention on only one, that of Maurice Dancause, who suffered a stroke at the age of 33.
She met him at a party 27 years later, and was fascinated by its resilience. So she had the idea to transpose to the stage for her journey, she has learned to know over a series of interviews that fed his writing.
Season the life
“It can’t be exactly like life. It is necessary that there is a little bit more. It is necessary to season a bit, but it is not a traitor. It is important that the essence is respected. This is the true life of someone, he must be careful,” says Anne-Marie Olivier, who is said to have found in these interviews of the “hidden treasures”.
“Me, I learned a lot. It upsets me still, this case-there,” she adds about the show, directed by Olivier Arteau, and which must be shown at the Periscope of the next season.
Mauritius is not a proposal of the theatrical conventional. For each representation, Anne-Marie Olivier will be invited to open the dialogue with a lady from a text known to change depending on the direction of the conversation. Inevitably, the piece published in The same instant (print or digital) will not be the same as the one you can hear on the boards. Does… With a main character who has lost several of its words, the work table on dialogues undeniably unique, which make it a unique object.
“It’s special, it’s random, says the author. It is particular to do a book because it is a person with aphasia. But improvisation is also very important in the show. I found the publishers not bad flyés want to publish it anyway!”