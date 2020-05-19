Annual meeting of the world health organization : call to a vaccine for all and a reform of the organization
Opening the discussions, the secretary-general of the UN Antonio Gurerres has criticised countries that “ignored the recommendations of the WHO” believing that the world is paying today for the “high price” strategies are divergent.
May 18, 2020 8h31
Agnes Pedrero
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — the annual assembly of The WHO is open Monday, virtually for the first time in its history, the country calling for a future vaccine against the coronavirus is a “public good” and to reform the WHO to better respond to pandemics.
“As a result, the virus is spread in the whole world and was now heading towards the countries of the South, where he could have even more devastating effects”, he added, calling for a “multilateral effort is massive,” in the face of this “tragedy”.
“I hope that the search for a vaccine will be the point of departure,” he said, at the opening of the meeting that is expected to last until Tuesday.
As in echo, the chinese president Xi Jinping has said that a potential vaccine, the chinese will become a “global public good”, promising that his country would allocate two billion dollars over two years to the global fight against the COVID-19.
In a video message, the president of france Emmanuel Macron also stated that if a vaccine is discovered, it “will be a global public good, which everyone should have access to it”.
Despite the escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, the countries hope to adopt at this meeting a long resolution brought by the european Union, which calls for “universal access, timely and fair of all the products […] necessary to the response against the pandemic”, and highlights the role of a “large-scale immunization against the COVID-19, as a global public good”.
The text also asks to launch “the sooner […] a process of evaluation” to examine the international health response and measures taken by the world health Organization in the face of the pandemic.
It also calls upon the WHO to “work closely with the world Organisation for animal health, the United Nations Organization for food and agriculture and the country […] in order to identify the source of zoonotic virus and to determine by what route it is introduced into the human population, […] in particular for scientific missions and tasks, and collaboration on the ground”.
“No topic avoided”
If the resolution is adopted, “it will be an important result because WHO will be the first global forum to end up in agreement on a text,” said a diplomatic source in europe.
“No subject has been avoided” in the resolution, such as “continue to reform the WHO and, in particular, its capacity proved insufficient to prevent a crisis of this magnitude,” assured the european sources to the AFP.
Remains to be seen whether the United States will support the resolution that does not demand an immediate investigation on the origin of the virus or on the actions being taken by WHO to face the pandemic.
Washington, which accuses Beijing of having concealed the extent of the epidemic, is engaged in a standoff with the WHO, accused by the us president Donald Trump to be “planted” in the management of the pandemic in line with the chinese position. It was in the wake suspended the u.s. contribution to the WHO.
The question of the origin of the virus is poisoning relations between China and the United States. The United States has been demanding for several weeks a survey of the origin of the virus in China, because they suspected Beijing of having hidden a laboratory accident that would have been at the origin of the pandemic.
Washington accuses China of attempting to hack into the u.s. research on a vaccine, in full rivalry of american-european on a future vaccine. And Mr. Trump has threatened to “cut relationship” with Beijing.
At the same time, the u.s. government believes that the WHO has failed an early warning coming from Taiwan on the severity of the coronavirus that belies the agency. And the United States, supported by some countries, have called on the WHO to invite Taiwan” to the AMS, in spite of the opposition of China.
However, after having received an observer status, Taiwan has been excluded from WHO in 2016, the year of the arrival of Tsai Ing-wen. The president refuses to recognize the principle of the unity of the island and the mainland of China within a single country.
In Geneva, WHO assures us that it is only to member States that the decision to accept or not Taiwan. Shortly before the opening of the meeting, the head of the diplomacy of taiwan Joseph Wu said that Taiwan had agreed to postpone the discussion, in order that the debates of the day to focus on the pandemic.