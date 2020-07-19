Anonymous allegations: Blanchet will not surrender his place and is considering prosecution
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
Share
19 July, 2020 14: 21
Updated at 16: 15
Share
Anonymous allegations: Blanchet will not surrender his place and is considering prosecution
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet said that it is “unthinkable” to give up his position as chief of party on the basis of anonymous allegations and plans to continue the page Facebook that published.
Sunday afternoon, Mr. Blanchet commented for the first time in person, these allegations, made anonymously, according to which he would have kissed a woman without her consent, and attempted to incite a sexual relationship at the end of the 1990s.
Mr. Blanchet was once the most vilified of these allegations, which, in its opinion, are not as pure confabulation.
“I’ve never had the behaviour that I have on loan. Never, I would never have asked such gestures. It is deeply contrary to everything that I am. I should be incapable”, he said, alongside his wife, Nancy Déziel and the member bloquiste Louise Chabot.
“I am an imperfect man, of course, but you wouldn’t find anyone to substantiate such an allegation”, he said, adding later that he has always had a behavior of “blameless” to the place of women.
Support of the caucus
Earlier in the day, the 31 members of the caucus bloquiste have lined up behind their leader. Through a written statement, they said they were “convinced that the anonymous allegations made against him are false” and said the support “without hesitation”.
No question, therefore, to give up her seat or to carry out an internal investigation on this subject to the Bloc québécois.
“First of all, you can’t prove the non-existence of something. But I assert the non-existence of something,” he said.
And if the alleged victim had to turn to the police, “we will act when a complaint will be filed to the police. For the moment, there is no history and there was no victim,” retorted Mr. Blanchet.
For his part, the chief bloquiste does not rule out turning to the courts. A few times during the press conference, he appealed to the group Facebook “Hyenas in petticoats” to remove the anonymous publication of the July 14, the aimed.
“I’d be crazy to deprive me of my right, as a citizen, to restore my honor and my reputation, if any, by initiating a proceeding against an anonymous page refuge abroad, and who has published serious slander to my place,” he said.
“Hyenas in petticoats” has not responded in the immediate future to schedule an interview.
Mr. Blanchet holds that he has no idea who could be at the origin of these allegations and wouldn’t comment on “an evening that did not exist in the detail where it is told”.
On the personal level, the past few days, “this is hell”, describes the chief bloquiste.
“It takes several days before being able to see people regardless of whether they do not think that you have done something icky. I am made strong… but it is difficult. But I’m very confident that we are on the right slope”, he argued.