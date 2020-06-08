Another attack judicial flat against Québec for its management of the COVID-19
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
According to them, these measures and legislative documents that grant excessive powers to the government and to the director of public health in time of a health emergency.
Another attack judicial flat on the measures taken by the government of Quebec to protect the population against the pandemic of the COVID-19.
Four people, including a doctor, as well as the Foundation for the defence of the rights and freedoms of the people (FDLP), claim to have served on Monday an action against the government of Quebec and the department of public Health.
They assert in this proceeding that the confinement of Québec as a whole was an “unreasonable and unjustifiable” for the state of public health emergency.
These decisions of the government have impeded their rights and freedoms, argued that they.
The action seeks to declare unconstitutional, and ineffective, several sections of the public health Act, orders in council and ministerial orders enacted during the health crisis, as well as the bill 61.
They argue that even in times of crisis, the government may not, by mere decrees or ministerial orders, renewable, close and interrupt the activities of the national Assembly and the courts.
They can no more impair an unreasonable and unjustifiable to the rights and freedoms the most fundamental rights of citizens.
The Quebec government has taken extreme measures to combat the COVID-19 as if it were the face of the Ebola, is it alleged in the action led by the cabinet Guy Bertrand.
These measures are likely to lead to a social crisis in Quebec worse than the health emergency caused by the current pandemic, they added.