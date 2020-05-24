Another care attendant succumbs to the COVID-19
Photo: iStock
A worker beneficiaries over the age of forty years died after struggling for his life for five weeks in the intensive care unit.
Another attendant to the beneficiaries is deceased as a result of the COVID-19, confirms the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal.
The man in quarantine is off Thursday, says Racha-Michèle Asso of media relations of the CIUSSS, noting that his family prefers not to identify it on the public square.
He worked for five years as a care attendant at the Montreal chinese Hospital. At the very beginning of the health crisis, he volunteered to go in reinforcement in institutions for the elderly.
“He has contracted the virus while he lent a hand in another centre,” said Mrs Asso.
He was fighting for his life in intensive care for five weeks, ” adds the director of human resources and communications of the CIUSSS, Marie-Claude Lévesque.
His colleagues have learned of the sad news on Friday evening.
“It was really very appreciated. He was always smiling, devoted. He lifted the hand to lend a helping hand, ” says dr. Lévesque. This event, it reminds us of hard that it takes more than ever to continue to be vigilant. “