Another CHSLD, that of Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, is covered by a collective action
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
One accuses the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée and the CISSS a series of offences, including abuse of the elderly, do not have in place the necessary protective measures for their health and their lives.
After the CHSLD Herron, it is the turn of the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée, Laval, to be referred to by a collective action. At least 56 residents have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19, is alleged.
The hospital long-term care is named in the action, as well as the CISSS de Laval.
Any collective action in Quebec must first receive the green light from a judge before they can go forward.
If this is the case, the action shall be instituted for the benefit of those who were living in the NURSING homes from the 13 march, as well as their relatives, caregivers and heirs, in the case of those who are deceased.
One accuses the CHSLD and the CISSS a series of offences, including abuse of the elderly, do not have in place the necessary protective measures for their health and their lives, as well as having forced employees with symptoms to work.
The one who proposes to be the representative of the group of residents and their relatives Jean-Pierre Daubois.
His mother, Anna, José Maquet, lived at the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée since 2014 and died there April 3, 2020 at the age of 94 years.
In the lawsuit, it is alleged that the situation started to deteriorate on 22 march.
On this day, two employees with symptoms compatible with the COVID-19 denied a request to stop work. They have therefore continued to work, moving from room to room and being thus in contact with many residents and employees.
Then on 26 march, a first resident is declared infected.
Despite this, the CHSLD and the CISSS ” fail culpably and carelessly to implement the protocol for isolation in accordance with the directives of the ministry of Health and social Services, segregation of the employees who had contact with the positive patient and provide employees with protective equipment “, it is alleged.
When a “red zone” is created in the CHSLD for infected patients, the y-direction also sends residents waiting for their screening tests.
In addition, despite the outbreak within the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, the CISSS de Laval continues to transfer additional patients from hospital settings.
Due to the magnitude of the outbreak, the CHSLD is struggling with a significant shortage of staff, giving rise to a situation of neglect and abuse-systemic in relation to the residents, one can read in the court document.
On April 16, 2020, the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée has 150 cases among the residents, or 78 % of the total number of residents, and 56 deaths, in more than 79 cases of contamination among the employees, it is alleged.
Yet, the very day on which this conclusion is drawn, a nurse symptomatic pending the result of a test of COVID-19 was forced to complete his shift. She has learned in the evening that the result of the test is positive.
It is claimed inter alia $ 20,000 per resident, in addition to $ 30,000 for those who have been infected. For those who have died of the COVID-19, a sum of $ 100,000 is claimed in the name of the surviving spouse.