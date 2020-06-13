Another death at the CHSLD Le Faubourg

June 12, 2020 17h57

Updated at 18h19

Another death at the CHSLD Le Faubourg

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The places of outbreak of the virus are nine new cases of COVID-19 and the CHSLD Le Faubourg deplores its eighth death since the beginning of the pandemic.

The accommodation centre de Québec note 31 users and 28 employees infected.

Cases continue to accumulate in NURSING homes general Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence, they recorded eight new cases. At the general Hospital of Quebec, 89 users and 64 employees are infected. In the centre of private accommodation of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, 67 users, and 78 employees are infected. They lament, respectively 29 and 19 deaths.

The CHSLD Paul-Triquet records also a new event among employees, 33 users and 43 members of staff are now infected. It deplores 15 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

The CIUSSS of the National Capital announces 10 new cases on its territory, for a total of 1742 individuals infected, 1105 are now considered cured. The region now records 152 deaths, 24 people were hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care.

The situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (76 cases and 15 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (23 cases, 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (16 cases).

Balance-sheet of the case on June 12, for the National Capital

Image CIUSSS Capitale-Nationale

Seven isolated cases in schools

Some in the media have recently reported cases of COVID-19 in some schools of the region. The CIUSSS of the National Capital did not disclose the locations of infections, unless it is a case of an outbreak, so a minimum of two persons who have received a positive test, and who have an epidemiologic link.

“There is no cause for alarm. There is nothing that would allow us to deviate from the conduct that one is always given, either to preserve the confidentiality of positive people to the extent possible”, explains Mathieu Boivin, agent of media relations for the CIUSSS.

Mathieu Boivin confirms that there are seven isolated cases of COVID-19 in the schools of the region, pupils or members of staff. These people have been removed from their environment and have contaminated any comrade or colleague.

“Any school that qualifies as home. The investigation teams are doing a quick survey. It identifies close contacts, the invites and had them pass a test to have the heart net. No close contact is back with a positive result.”

Chaudière-Appalaches

The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 510, three people are hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care. The CISSS account 477 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

Balance-sheet of the case on June 12, for Chaudière-Appalaches

Image CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches

Le Soleil

