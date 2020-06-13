Another death at the CHSLD Le Faubourg
Share
June 12, 2020 17h57
Updated at 18h19
Share
Another death at the CHSLD Le Faubourg
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The places of outbreak of the virus are nine new cases of COVID-19 and the CHSLD Le Faubourg deplores its eighth death since the beginning of the pandemic.
The accommodation centre de Québec note 31 users and 28 employees infected.
Cases continue to accumulate in NURSING homes general Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence, they recorded eight new cases. At the general Hospital of Quebec, 89 users and 64 employees are infected. In the centre of private accommodation of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, 67 users, and 78 employees are infected. They lament, respectively 29 and 19 deaths.
The CHSLD Paul-Triquet records also a new event among employees, 33 users and 43 members of staff are now infected. It deplores 15 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
The CIUSSS of the National Capital announces 10 new cases on its territory, for a total of 1742 individuals infected, 1105 are now considered cured. The region now records 152 deaths, 24 people were hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care.
The situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (76 cases and 15 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (23 cases, 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (16 cases).