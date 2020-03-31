Another man was killed with a scythe neighbor
In the Donetsk region have detained the man who three times hit the opponent agricultural tool, from which the latter died on the spot. It is reported by UNN with reference to the Department of communication GUNP in the Donetsk region.
“Around midnight in the Slavic Department of the police received the message that in a private household close to the railway station murder occurred. At the scene the participants of the investigation group discovered the corpse of a man 1989 year of birth with signs of violent death”, – stated in the message.
The police found that the fatal injury to the deceased caused the son of the owner of the house, with whom he had a conflict. The weapon was a small scythe, which the 36-year-old man twice punched an opponent in the leg, and when he tried to escape in the back.
The suspect is detained as article 208 Criminal procedure code of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention facility.
It is noted that in 2014 the man was convicted of grievous bodily harm – of the 8 years of time served in prison, was subsequently released on parole.
Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor’s office, local police conducted pre-trial investigation with the qualification of part 1 of article 115 of the Criminal code of Ukraine “Premeditated murder”. The maximum punishment from 7 to 15 years of imprisonment.
