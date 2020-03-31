Another migration: Minecraft Dungeons will be released on may 26, instead of the previously announced April
Studio Mojang announced that action role-playing Minecraft Dungeons will be released on 26 may. Previously the game was scheduled for April of this year.
Action Minecraft of Dungeons is set in a universe Minercaft. You can explore the dungeons alone or with friends (online or locally) and fighting against the formidable enemies who infest them. At your disposal are the techniques of close combat and ranged attacks. The developers promise a rich set of equipment of the hero, where everyone will find something for your style of play.
Gather your friends and gear up for adventure Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now:
https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy? pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps – Minecraft RPG (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020
It is noteworthy that Minecraft Dungeons was originally conceived as a game for the Nintendo 3DS. The Studio Mojang has experimented with genres and came up with the idea to make a dungeon crawler. “It all started when we were trying to come up with a cool platformer for the Nintendo 3DS, ‘said chief creative Director Minecraft Dungeons Bergensten Jens (Jens Bergensten). – We played with a bunch of different ideas, but in the end, we really like to create a dungeon crawler”.
Over time, the project changed the platform to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.