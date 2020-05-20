Another record year for Bixi
Photo: Valérian Mazataud Archives The Duty
Bixi has recorded a traffic record in 2019 with 5.8 million journeys during his seven months of activity. The organization has also ended the year in good financial health thanks to a surplus of nearly $ 600,000, according to the financial report filed Wednesday morning.
In the course of the last year, Bixi has added 1000 new bikes to its fleet, of which almost 200 were electric. Bixi bikes are also deployed in six districts additional and in three new cities, Laval, Montreal East and Mont-Royal.
Six years after the transformation of Bixi in 2014, the organization has quadrupled its sales and the number of unique users has increased from 130 000 to 319 000. For the revenue, they have reached 13.4 million by 2019, which has allowed the organization to reach a surplus of $ 593,000, which represents 4% of its budget. This performance was achieved despite the competition of the bicycle Jump and scooters electric.
The year 2020 promises to be “special” due to the pandemic, has recognized the president of the board of directors of Bixi, Marie Elaine Farley. Remember that the season was launched on April 15th of last year and the subscriptions of 30 days were granted free of charge to health care workers. Some 2000 people have benefited from this subscription. In the course of the season, 1000 new electric bikes will also be put into service. “2020 will be an exceptional one because, despite the situation, we can see a craze for the bicycle,” said Ms. Farley.
Mrs. Farley will be leaving on the 27th of may next, after having taken the bar Bixi for six years.