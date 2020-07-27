Anti-masks hug a journalist live

Des anti-masques enlacent une journaliste en direct

Des anti-masques enlacent une journaliste en direct

July 27, 2020 7: 02 am

Audrey Ruel-Manseau

The Press

A journalist of TVA News during a live intervention on the waves of LCN, Sunday afternoon, was the victim of a double form of aggression.

Not only one of the individuals took the journalist Kariane Bourassa by the size during its intervention, but the two men, who were participating in a protest against the wearing of the mask in Quebec city, were making a mockery of the aloofness of physical and personal boundaries of the journalist, who was wearing a mask.

Read more on lapresse.ca.

Le Soleil

