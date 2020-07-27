Anti-masks hug a journalist live
July 27, 2020
Anti-masks hug a journalist live
Audrey Ruel-Manseau
The Press
A journalist of TVA News during a live intervention on the waves of LCN, Sunday afternoon, was the victim of a double form of aggression.
Not only one of the individuals took the journalist Kariane Bourassa by the size during its intervention, but the two men, who were participating in a protest against the wearing of the mask in Quebec city, were making a mockery of the aloofness of physical and personal boundaries of the journalist, who was wearing a mask.
It may seem funny.
NO, a “hug” non-desired, is no less worse than an insult or as a threat. Women journalists should not have to do their work by looking constantly over their shoulder to see if someone is going to enter in “their bubble”. pic.twitter.com/MU1ltPW57Q
— Kariane Bourassa (@karianeb) July 27, 2020
