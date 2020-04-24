Antigone wins the Price college of quebec cinema
Nahéma Ricci is incandescent in the role of Antigone.
April 15, 2020 14h59
Updated at 23h32
Share
Antigone wins the Price college of quebec cinema
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Share
Sophie Deraspe became the first female director to win the Award college of quebec cinema, with its magnificent Antigone, for whom this was the ninth edition.
The pandemic of the COVID-19 will have prevented the discussions with local person, but not e-voting in some 45 colleges. The students celebrated” a film that has a thirst for justice, who represents a moral dilemma is tearing, which stands out by the play of the actors, and by an adaptation to moving and present a classic text, that of Sophocles.
A tragic beauty, this contemporary reading ofAntigone strikes the imagination because it knows how to combine profound questions about the life in society (injustice and violence of “the system”, in particular) and to generate many moments of real emotion. Nahéma Ricci is utterly incandescent in the title role.
Antigone has represented Canada at the Oscars and took away the Prize for best canadian film of fiction at the Toronto Festival 2019.
The work of Sophie Deraspe stood out among the five feature films that were in contention, either Kuessipan of Myriam Verreault; The wife of my brother of Monia Chokri; Matthias & Maxime Xavier Dolan and Sympathy for the devil by Guillaume de Fontenay.