Antigonus and his actresses are sacred to the canadian screen

Nahéma Ricci
28 may 2020 20: 21
Antigone and its actresses are sacred to the canadian screen
The canadian Press
The feature film Antigone de Sophie Deraspe has been voted film of the year at the canadian screen, Thursday.
The drama is an adaptation of the antique piece of the same name by Sophocles. The film tells the story of a young immigrant who seeks to escape his brother from prison.
The film had been chosen to represent Canada at the Oscars in the race for the best foreign film, but it had not been selected among the finalists.
Two of the actresses in the film were also rewarded. The price of the actress for a leading role was awarded to Nahéma Ricci. The performance by an actress in a supporting role was awarded to Nour Belkhina.
Sophie Deraspe has also received the Screen canadian for best editing, shared with Geoffrey Boulangé, and for the best adaptation.
The award for best actor in a leading role was awarded to Mark O’brien in Goalie.
Rémy Girard has removed the Screen for canadian performance by an actor in a supporting role for her role in It was raining birds.
The film The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open , co-directed by Her Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn can console themselves by his three victories in the major categories: best original screenplay, best cinematography and best direction.
The film The Song of Name of François Girard has swept from a sound point of view. It has been rewarded in the categories “best sound editing”, “best overall”, “best original music” and “best original song”. He has also received the Screen canadian for the best make-up.
The gala event of canadian screen had to be presented on the 29th of march, but it had been reported because of the pandemic of COVID-19. The organizers have finally decided to announce the winners on social networks.
In a speech at the beginning of the video, the head of the directorate of the Academy of cinema and television, canadian, Beth Janson, has acknowledged that his organisation was asked whether it should go ahead with the presentations.
“To say that this has been difficult during the last two months would be an understatement … And then we decided that it was important to highlight the extraordinary work of the creators who have helped us through the darkest days of this century,” she said.
