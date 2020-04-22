Anxiety daily, as told by employees and residents of a ltc facility
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
A resident of the CHSLD LaSalle, Daniel Primeau, reached from the COVID-19, however, must go to the Hospital of veterans affairs to receive his dialysis treatments.
Last October, the day of his 56 years, Daniel Primeau moved at CHSLD LaSalle. He didn’t know what was waiting for him. Person, moreover, had expected the blaze. “I find it difficult, but I’m starting to get used to. I have no choice, it is necessary that I accept it. The acceptance is a little harder, longer, but it is happening “, he says in an interview at the Duty.
A few days ago, it was announced that he had the COVID-19. “They told me that I had [the COVID-19], but I don’t feel as if I had. I am not coughing, I do not have a fever. And this morning, they told me that I was correct. “
He knows that there are dead people. A lot of dead people. He has heard about it. But he had not seen them. And he doesn’t see them. “I saw the dead once at the beginning, when I arrived here, and I haven’t slept for three days. “
He does not listen to the news, or the daily press conferences of the prime minister. He prefers documentaries animal. “I prefer it, it is much more pleasant. “
Paratransit
“Big stress “, it is to go to the hospital three times a week for his dialysis treatments. “I have the impression that I mind the world. I am a little bundle of nerves these days. “
Normally, these are volunteers that take her to the hospital for treatment. But since a few weeks, this is no longer possible, due to the pandemic. It is, therefore, a bus from the Hospital of veterans affairs, commandeered for the time of the crisis, who was waiting in front of the CHSLD in brick orange.
The bus has been disinfected thoroughly. The driver, Richard Bérubé, a coated jacket, blue, gloves, sunglasses, a surgical mask and a visor, which exceeds a long goatee blonde braided. “They asked us to do the transport of patients with the COVID-19. We were doing our war effort “, lance-t-il suppressing a laugh behind his mask when he realizes his game of words.
Trembling in his wheelchair, face mask on the face, Daniel Primeau comes out of the CHSLD accompanied by an attendant. The driver leaves a few minutes in the Duty to talk to the patient, more than two meters of distance. But time is running out. Two minutes later, the bus leaves.
Just before, it is an ambulance that is parked in front of the sculpture of tin and rusty at the entrance of the establishment. Two paramedics come out and put on their suits for protection, adjusting their visors in the rear view mirror of the vehicle. With their white overalls, their N95 masks and their visors, they give the impression of going to Chernobyl and not to enter in a CHSLD. Twenty minutes later, they emerge with a patient is in bed, covered with a red blanket.
Doctors in reinforcement
A few minutes earlier, a white van from a funeral home was leaving the establishment, with on board a patient who died in the early morning, ” says the nurse Elham Shariatpanahi, who had just finished his shift with the light falling in the early evening.
When she arrived at the CHSLD Thursday morning, she was advised that a patient had died. She made calls to find a doctor who could sign the notice of death. No one was available. Fortunately, in the day, two specialist doctors arrived in reinforcement in the unit. The prime minister’s call has been heard, welcomes the nurse. Thanks to their presence, Elham will be able to dinner with her children tonight.
In the parking lot of the NURSING homes, the nurse seems to end. Exhausted. Stressed. “It’s going to ? “Elham wants to reply, but no sound comes out of his mouth. Then, it is the torrent.
“Every day, it is the same thing. It adds positive cases, patients should also be evaluated. I have 19 positive cases in my unit. How can I manage all this ? There is a lack of staff and equipment. We did not have N95 masks. The attendants are afraid to go back to the rooms to give to eat because they don’t have the right protective equipment. The patients cough and we are given a surgical mask. We are told that it is correct with these masks. But this is not true. We see the doctors, they do not accept to wear a simple surgical mask. But as for me, I have to enter in the rooms with this mask. “
It was enough to see the dead and be afraid. Things are starting to improve since a few days, note Santiago Robledo, who works in maintenance. “There’s more equipment, more staff, more nurses. To maintenance, the guidelines are more strict and more clear. “
Sing to counter the fear
Joey Calderone comes out of the CHSLD. He passes his hand through his hair and takes a deep breath. Another to complete, it seems to say. In the kitchen where he works, he struggles to keep morale high. “As long as I have my pots and my stove, I’m happy. But, at the age of 67, it is sure that there is always a lil ‘ fear. “
The cook does not know how many died in the institution where he works. And he does not want to know. “Sometimes, if one knows too much, it is not better. Me, I get home, I boil my potatoes, I make my recipe, I take my salary and I will be going with us. “
But the atmosphere is heavy. “People are stressed and nervous, but we don’t show it. Me, I’m Italian, so I sang Italian songs in the kitchen. We are trying to make the clown a little bit, because it is not necessary to get overwhelmed. “
A few kilometres away at CHSLD Nazaire-Piché, Lachine, another cook was concerned. Rolland Parent does not know, either, how many of the patients die in their workplace. But in the kitchen, he sees clearly that the amount of dishes to prepare for decreases. “Usually, in the morning, I have 60 groats. This morning, I had only 43. “
For the past two weeks, it scared him also to return to work. “This morning, I was crying. But I’m not sick and I feel guilty not to return. “Proud of his establishment, despite the many criticisms, he reiterated that he should stop searching for the guilty. “What’s happening, this is not the fault of the managers of the NURSING homes, there is no one on the planet who was ready for it. We are trying to do the best we can… “
It is difficult not to see the patients in the cafeteria, not talking and laughing with them. The only patients he sees now are those that the funeral services take him into their pickup trucks parked in front of the building brown. “See the hearses arrive, it wrenches the heart. “
A few hours earlier, he saw the employees of a funeral director who left a body. Still. He thanked the staff and turned his eyes away. Some things are too difficult to bear.