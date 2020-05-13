Any big city will be spared
Montreal and Quebec will see their economy collapse this year to rebound on the whole of 2021, according to the Conference Board.
The major cities of the country will experience a contraction in their economy in 2020, Montreal is putting everything behind those of Western canada in the ranking of the most affected by the effects of the pandemic, writes the Conference Board.
The research group believes that the economic activity of the region of montreal, decline of 3.6 % this year, as a result of a fall of 6.6 % expected in the second quarter, but that it could bounce of 6 % over the whole of 2021. As to Québec, the decline would be 3.3% this year, followed by an increase of 5.6 % next year.
If the job market in Montreal has seen the net creation of 134 000 jobs from 2017 to 2019, he will lose almost 55 000 in 2020, said the Conference Board. The unemployment rate would therefore increase from 5.7 % last year to 8.9% in 2020. In 2021, approximately 59 000 jobs will be on the day, he qualified. In Quebec, the unemployment rate of 3.1 % in 2019 will be rather to 7 % this year.
The most impaired
Doubly hit by the pandemic, and by the fall in oil prices, Calgary (-5.5 %) and Edmonton (-5,6 %) are at the top of the cities most weakened this year, explained to the Conference Board.
“According to forecasts, all the major metropolitan economies are projected to decline in 2020,” said the deputy director of the economic forecast, Todd Crawford. “However, assuming that the spread of the virus is contained and that the businesses can resume their normal activities during the summer months, a recovery should start in the second half of the year, which should result in a marked rebound from one ocean to the other in 2021. “
For its part, the Royal Bank has estimated Tuesday that the quebec economy as a whole will decline by 7 % in 2020, compared to 6.2 % for Ontario, and 11.2 % for Alberta. At the canadian level, the contraction would be 7.1 %.
Particularly in light of the more than 800 000 Quebecers without employment for two months, “Quebec is the province most severely affected,” wrote the institution.