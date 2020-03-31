App HQ Trivia resumed its activities
The app stores for Android and iOS there is a very large number of various games and programs for every taste. They are on so much that a couple we simply are not able to determine whether a particular product that we downloaded, or the place just yet to stay on the shelves of the virtual store. However, among the variety that offers the AppStore and Google Play at the time, vividly stood out the app called Trivia HQ. In fact it was a quiz game where you had to answer the questions put to you.
And it would seem that in this this, because these applications in great abundance existed for a great many years? However, the same app Trivia HQ has managed to become popular due to the fact that correctly answering the questions, you could win cash prizes. This fact in due time and brought to HQ Trivia huge number of users. However, as you may know, about a month ago the application was closed in connection with the internal turmoil of the company. One of the main factors that influenced the recent closure of the application, was the death of co-founder of HQ Trivia – Colin Kroll.
Yo. You heard??!? @hqtrivia is back tonight at 9pm eastern! Download the app now! Also if you been waiting to cash out, you’ll be able to this week!????
– Matt Richards (@mattwasfunny) March 30, 2020
Anyway, all the fans are so interesting and even useful apps are pretty much upset about the closing of the Trivia HQ. Nevertheless, the day before yesterday all those who have not uninstalled the app from your smartphone received a push notification stating that “at 9 PM Eastern time there will be another ether.” Many of this sudden “revival” very much struck, however, everything finally fell into place at precisely the moment when co-founder Rus Yusupov, officially confirmed the return of the Trivia HQ on Twitter.
So now “episodes quiz” will be broadcast with exactly the same regularity as before, and it’s great. Nevertheless, still very interesting, what exactly contributed to such an unexpected resurrection app? And if you believe close to the company source, who gave an interview to the authoritative edition of The Verge, the company HQ Trivia was simply acquired a kind of private investor, who asked not to be named. So it’s not hard to conclude that even though the HQ Trivia app itself will pay users money, all the same a new form of monetization it will also appear, because clearly bought the company the investor expects to profit from its acquisition.
According to the materials: fainaidea.com