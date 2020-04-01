Appeared in the sale Lamborghini Miura SV with low mileage
The car is so expensive because we are talking about the most valuable and most famous variations of Miura – P400SV. This option in 1971 replaced the P400S, and scored improved motor performance 385 HP, and she got a 4 carb Weber, a separate circuit for cooling the transmission, and changed appearance. To 100 km/h the car accelerates in less than 6 seconds and the maximum was accelerated up to 290 km/h.
Appeared in the sale model rolled off the Assembly line in 1972, and it received Royal Saudi family. A distinctive feature is the presence of several canard in the front, which seemed to indicate the high status of the client.
In the early 2000s, car found in one of the warehouses in Saudi Arabia, and a few years later, in 2005, it was bought by an American client.
After the restoration the Miura got a new shade of Metallic Grey exterior and orange interior shade. After changing a couple more owners, the car came to the UK, and is currently on sale here.