Appeared in the sale of exclusive limousine-aircraft
To turn your jet into a car with a length of 13 meters, the experts took 12 years. He received a propulsion GM with a volume of 8.1 liters efficiency 400 HP, the wheels are 28 inches, but the cabin is worth noting the presence of the screen 42 inch, leather sofas, atmospheric lighting and sound system at 17 kilowatts. Embarkation and disembarkation of passengers is made thanks to a folding ladder.
Along with exclusive limo-plane is the Chevrolet pickup 2500 HD, which has a trailer for its transportation. Although problems with the drive on ordinary roads in the limo-jet no – he has all the necessary documentation.
In the current period the owner of the limo is a firm Jettersetter Inc., established by Frank De Angelo and Michael Koshevatskiy. The auction will be held in the summer of 2020, the approximate price of limo-jet – 5 000 000 euros (about 423 million rubles).