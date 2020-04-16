Apple launches a new iPhone at$ 600 and a backdrop of recession
Apple released this week a new phone entry, in spite of the health crisis and economic that clogs consumers at home and in the middle of uncertainty on its timetable for its future models with the 5G.
The new iPhone, the successor of the device of the same name released in 2016, will see the light of day, without fanfare or queue in front of the stores. The giant of electronic devices, high-end is simply a statement released Wednesday, revealing its technical characteristics and its price : 399 US $(599 $ in Canada) or more, or less than half of its florets.
In appearance, it is smaller than average and looks like the iPhone 8 (launched in 2017), but it has some technical features of the trilogy number 11, presented in late 2019, for the graphical definition including. It does not have facial recognition, but a digital sensor for the identification and capabilities of computer technology to the photographic lens unique (compared to 3 on the latest models).
“The first iPhone was a success with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size with excellent performance and an affordable price. The new second generation has relied on this good idea and improve it in all areas, ” said Phil Schiller, head of marketing for the group in california.
Production delays
The design and production of phones that will be marketed this year has started long before the pandemic. But the launch of the iPhone has been delayed from march to April, according to some experts, because of delays in production in Asia, where appeared the new coronavirus in the beginning of the year.
“Today, we present our iPhone the more affordable […] Here is a new fantastic option to help you stay connected, informed and entertained,” wrote on Twitter Tim Cook, the boss of the group.
“Apple had a difficult decision to make, but finally they gave the green light in the hope of a success without a doubt moderate, but immediate,” said Daniel Ives, of Wedbush. “Given the underlying demand and our data on the preceding, we believe that the flow of about 20 to 25 million of the new iPhone in six to nine months is a target realistic,” he adds.
“The random fact well the things,” says Bob O’donnell, analyst for Technalysis Research. “This is exactly the phone that wish to a lot of people. They do not imagine to spend US $1200 for a phone in the current economic climate, but they still depend on many of their laptops, and many want a more recent model. “
Towards the 5G
Apple could as well generate income whilst waiting for his new star, the iPhone 12, which should be its first handset with the 5G, well after its competitors. It would have had to see the light of day in the fall, but “it seems to us extremely unlikely,” says Daniel Ives, ” because of the difficulties that persist in the supply chain in Asia “.
Even if the factories are a little bit of levels of frame rate expected by their customers, the demand remains a big unknown, as the pandemic of COVID-19 has pushed the world into recession. “Consumers are worried about their health, the food shopping, jobs, the shortage of hydroalcoholic gel… [These topics] will pass before the purchase of a new iPhone that will be worth at least $ 1000,” notes the expert.
The south-Korean Samsung, the market leader, has put on sale the last week several new phones. One of them includes the possibility to use the waves ultra-fast 5G and costs less than $500.
Google could keep up with the two main manufacturers. The american giant launches in general, its new devices at its annual conference for developers, which was scheduled in may, before the measures of containment may lead to its cancellation. It could get the Pixel 4A, the successor to the previous model at a reduced price.