Apprehended shortage of medical equipment

The government Legault took the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) short by telling him blow on blow on Tuesday that the “peak” of the COVID-19 expected to arrive after Easter, and the stocks of masks would be exhausted within three to seven days.
In a telephone meeting held in the morning, the FMSQ has learned that Quebec expects that hospitals operate at full performance “right after Easter” and that the “maximum occupancy in the intensive care unit” is reached in the next week, said the president of the FMSQ, Diane Francœur, in an interview with The Duty.
Previously, ” the only scenario that we had, it was that this week, it was the crisis “, she added. With this timeline in mind, the doctors have cancelled nearly 7,000 surgical operations. “We emptied the surgeries, except the essential,” said Dr. Francoeur.
However, now the medical specialists need to ” return the boat to the edge “, she says. “We need to know in real time what are the predictions. […] This is not just for voyeurism, or to alarm the population “, but to manage operations better, she insisted.
Waiting lists
Diane Francoeur is concerned the waiting lists for surgeries will lengthen due to the crisis. “Everyone has really worked together to say : one of the empty beds to accommodate the sick, but then, if they do not, we are going to do something else while waiting for the prune to the extent possible the lists “, she said.
The ministry of Health, spokesman Robert Maranda has qualified the remarks of Dr. Francœur. “We may not know that it is at peak as it is not arrived. The data show that it is still progressing for the moment. It is necessary to wait to see a stagnation of case before you say that we have reached the peak “, he wrote in an email. “We have several forecast scenarios of the curve in question. Each day, the forecast change and adjust “, he added.
Some forecasts suggesting that the return to normal will not take place until several months have been presented to journalists Monday at a briefing technique that the FMSQ has not been invited.
“They explained how the curve goes. But we do need to know how it goes ! “, has launched a source familiar with the discussions between Québec and the federations of doctors. “Quebec is mature enough to have facts. “
The hardware priority
To be “clear” and for the sake of ” telling the truth “, the prime minister, François Legault, announced on Tuesday that the protection equipment, medical were running out of here, ” three to seven days “. He then said that his “friend” Doug Ford had agreed to ” we transfer some of the equipment “.
A statement that the premier was quick to correct. “I’m going to be very, very clear : we do not transfer of material out there [in Quebec] “, he attested.
François Legault is back on his statement in a tweet thanking Doug Ford to have it ” placed in contact with one of their suppliers of medical equipment who can also procure major equipment “.
The announcement of Quebec on the masks has been greeted with amazement by the FMSQ, who feared a shortage, but did not expect “absolutely not” to that the timeframe is so short.
“Last week, we said : there, there, there,” said Diane Francoeur. In a communication sent to its members in the morning, the FMSQ has written that ” we used in Quebec last week as many masks N-95 that during the whole of last year “.
The Federation of general practitioners, the chairman of Louis Godin pointed out that the prime minister was right to confirm an impression that the environment had already.
3 to 7
This is the number of days for which we had enough medical supplies in the health network. “It’s still tight,” said the Prime minister, emphasizing that the obtaining of masks and other medical supplies to deal with the COVID-19 was the “high priority” of the government.
“At least, things are clear “, he said. “It was a great end of time, where it was said [to Quebec] : there is no problem, we, we, we [the equipment]. […] The prime minister has made the right decision to say, I think it’s very responsible on his part. “
Nevertheless, “the day” where doctors will no longer have access to protective equipment, “it’s going to be very difficult” to continue certain activities, has expressed concerns about Dr. Godin. “The doctors will not want to take action when they put their own safety in danger,” he said, while being reassuring.
“I don’t think we are going to arrive at a situation where the doctor is very, very risky. It is able to rationalize [use of material] “, he said.
A supply chain
In Ottawa, the deputy first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland, said to be “solving” the problems of supply of Quebec. Nobody has however been able to clarify what was expected to lend a hand in Quebec in the short term.
Ottawa has ordered more than $ 157 million surgical masks and nearly 61 million masks N-95. The first deliveries of these masks will begin this week.
In addition to the orders placed with foreign suppliers, the federal government has signed supply contracts with canadian companies. Since all the countries are snapping up the medical equipment produced in the world, Ottawa is attempting to establish a domestic supply chain. Justin Trudeau has acknowledged, however, that it will have to wait — probably “a few weeks” — before companies can deliver the equipment promised.
With Marie Vastel and Hélène Buzzetti
