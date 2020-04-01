April 1. Day in the history of “Dynamo” (Kiev)
This day was born the outstanding striker of Kiev “Dynamo” 1949-1959 years Michael KOMAN (1928-2015).
Birthday today celebrate defender Vitorino ANTUNES (1987), who played for Dynamo in 2015-2018, and midfielder Serhiy RYBALKA (1990), who was a player of our club in 2008-2018.
Played the matches of the championship of the USSR:
1964. “Dynamo” – “Volga” (Bitter) – 1:1 (25,000, a goal in the structure of the Dynamo – Sosnihin (82).
1968. “Torpedo” (Kutaisi) – Dynamo – 0:2 (35,000 spectators, goals Levchenko (40), Byshovets (66).
1984. Dinamo – Neftchi (Baku) – 5:0 (27,600 viewers, goals Mickle (30, 70), Demyanenko (33), beet (46), Khlus (57).
1990. “Chernomorets” (Odessa) – Dynamo – 0:3 (42,500 spectators. Goals – Kuznetsov (16), Litovchenko (71), Protasov (88).
They are going to play matches of the Cup of the USSR:
1973. 1/16 finals. “Dinamo” – “Metalist” (Kharkiv) – 3:0 (20,000 spectators, goals – Puzach (4), Muntean (77), Blokhin (84).
1978. The 1/8 finals. “Chernomorets” (Odessa) – Dynamo – 2:1 (15.000 spectators, a goal in the structure of the Dynamo – Kolotov (75).
Played match of the Cup of Ukraine:
1998. The 1/8 finals. “The Metallurgist” (Bratsk) – “the Dynamo” – 0:1 (12,000 spectators, goal – ribs (73).
Played match of the group stage of the Champions League:
1992. “Dynamo” – “Benfica” (Portugal) – 0:5 (11,000 spectators).
Played the matches of the championship of Ukraine:
2007. “Metalist” (Kharkov) – “the Dynamo” – 0:2 (28,800 viewers, goals – ribs (28, 66).
2012. “Dinamo” – “Chernomorets” (Odessa) – 3:1 (42,327 spectators, goals in the structure of the Dynamo – Ideye (27), Garmash (41), Aliyev (69).
2018. Mariupol – Dynamo – 2:3 (10,742 audience, goals the Dynamo – biesiedin (38), Shaparenko (64), Tsygankov (72).