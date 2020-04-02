APU for half of the day increased the number infected with the coronavirus
In the Armed Forces of Ukraine registered a second case of the disease COVID-19 as at 17:00 on 2 April V. On Thursday, April 2, according to the command of the Medical forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.
One of the soldiers of the Kiev garrison, who on March 23 was in isolation in connection with contact with a sick person, 30 Mar samples were taken for the study and the test results confirmed the disease is coronavirus.
So one of the soldiers of the Kiev garrison, March 23, was in isolation in connection with contact with a sick person 30.03.2020 year for individual solution samples were taken for the study and the test results confirmed the disease acute respiratory disease COVID-19. Now, the health of the soldier is satisfactory. He’s being treated at home under the supervision of the medical service.
Two soldiers, who had contact with him in the performance of official duties sent to isolation.
The Medical command of the Armed forces of Ukraine urged to comply with quarantine protocols and personal hygiene.”, the message reads Medical Command of the Armed forces of Ukraine.
