APU will strengthen in Ukraine took to the skies in fighter jet with a guided missile. Photo
Ukraine has conducted flight tests of the multirole aircraft MiG-29МУ2 with a guided missile X-29T.
This was reported by “Ukrainian military portal”. Photo from flight of the upgraded fighter, armed with guided missile, appeared on the eve in the network.
It is noted that the modernization of MiG-29 – МУ2, which was developed at the Lviv aircraft repair plant, was carried out with enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.
The result was improved capabilities of the aircraft for applying precision strikes against ground targets.
The MiG-29МУ2 possible to install missile-bomb armament with a television seeker type KH-29T and KAB-500KR.
After the first flight of fighter in January 2020, began flight tests of the aircraft with guided weapons.
After the flights will be carried out practice launches of missiles and weapons to confirm the possibility of their use in combat.
“Staff available in Ukraine MiG-29 does not have the technical capability to hit ground targets guided weapons, so upgrading the MiG-29МУ2 aims to enhance combat capabilities the armament of the Air forces of VS of Ukraine of the aircraft,” – said in the message.