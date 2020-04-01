ArcelorMittal will cut steel production due to the spread of COVID-19
Distribution COVID-19 and the measures taken by governments around the world to actually locate the virus, have a negative impact on economic activity and chain of industrial supplies in many parts of the world, said the company ArcelorMittal.
In addition to the statement on 19 March, the second largest steel production company in the world ArcelorMittal 31 Mar provided updated information on the impact COVID-19 at its production activities.
In response to the spread of the virus COVID-19 the company reduced production operations, adapting such measures for each country in accordance with regional demands and requirements of governments.
“This will not necessarily occur uniformly in assets around the world, given the escalation of the virus at different points in different regions. While Europe is currently the epicenter, according to official who data, the cases in the NAFTA region currently exceed those in China, and the cases are also rising in Africa, India, South America and the CIS. Where the demand for our products persists, for example, packaging for food products, we will strive to maintain the volume of transactions, so we can meet customers ‘requirements”, – is spoken in the message of ArcelorMittal.
In an earlier statement, published on March 19, ArcelorMittal announced that it observes or anticipates a significant reduction in industrial activity in many of its markets around the world because of the pandemic coronavirus.