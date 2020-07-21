Archives BAnQ: consultations re-admitted
Beginning Monday, students, teachers, researchers, genealogists, and other users can consult in person in the archives or other heritage.
20 July 2020
Updated at 18h06
The canadian Press
It is now possible to get an appointment for a visit in the consulting rooms of 10 archives centres of the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ).
These centres are located in Québec, Montréal, Rouyn-Noranda, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, Sept-Îles, Rimouski and Gaspé.
It is the same for the national Collection located at the Grande Bibliothèque in downtown Montreal.
Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec is responsible for measures related to the enforcement of sanitary rules that are necessary in times of pandemic COVID-19 have been put in place to accommodate visitors safely.
Changes to the layout have been made to the various buildings, including a signaling recalling the measures of distance-physical, the installation of partitions transparent to the service counters and the installation of dispensers of disinfectant gel for the hands.