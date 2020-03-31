Archpriest Smirnov had to explain to investigators about the prostitutes
A senior representative of the Moscow Patriarchate Archpriest Dimitry Smirnov, has given statements to the police about his scandalous words about civil wives “free prostitutes”.
As reported Газета.Ru the priest faces criminal charges of inciting hatred and enmity. Now the Investigative Committee is checking his statements. Smirnov himself claims that he was slandered.
“It was a private conversation that was nobody’s business. My students were called in their youth café and asked about it – I explained on the fingers. Several other formulations I explained this to law enforcement. No further explanation was not required. It’s OK,” he said.
Given the media quote Smirnova sounded as follows:
Reluctance to say “I’m a free prostitute”, so I say: I have a civil marriage. Hello! No, you just have free services, and none of the wife does not believe.
This is not the first case when he makes an ambiguous or controversial statement. In particular, the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church called cancer the penalty for abortion, and Russian is considered a “nation-killer”. Before that Smirnov boasted that “punched in the face” of the child.