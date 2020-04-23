Arduous negotiations between the federal parties to the wage subsidies
The president of the House of commons may summon a meeting of the parliamentary 48 hours after having given its approval. It is unlikely, therefore, at this time, that the House is sitting this week.
April 8, 2020 15h24
Updated at 19h20
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – federal political parties have still not agreed to a date for a recall of Parliament in order to adopt emergency measures to help companies during the pandemic COVID-19.
It would seem that the process is blocking at the level of accountability measures demanded by the conservatives.
The official opposition wants to ensure that questioning ministers in public, but the government prefers a Parliament of “virtual” which would adhere to the measures of social distancing.
These sessions are virtual could be held within four weeks, according to a letter from the president of the House of commons, Anthony Rota, sent Wednesday to the leaders of parliamentary parties.
This tug of war between primarily the government and the conservative opposition within the last 48 hours has been referred to both by the prime minister Justin Trudeau and his minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, who is concerned that the adoption of the programme of wage subsidies is delayed.
“From my point of view, it is time to move forward”, has hammered the grand treasurer of the State, displaying an impatience with certain during a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
He insisted on the urgency of the situation, since many companies want to have the certainty that they will be entitled to wage subsidies, before re-hire of employees.
The CCP defends
Wednesday morning, the spokesperson for the conservative Party in matters of finance, Pierre Poilievre, said that his party demands “a form of question and answer period” to request the government to account on its assistance measures that are now reaching 257 billion $.
It is, however, forbidden to make a condition to support wage subsidies.
“The only reason that we come back (to Parliament), ( … ), it’s because they have poorly prepared their own law. This is literally the only reason. This is not the conservative Party that prevents the grant,” she said Mr. Poilievre.
“We simply propose that the opposition parties can ask questions of the ministers,” he added.
“From my point of view, it is time to move forward ”
—
The minister of Finance, Bill Morneau
The new democrats say that they do not block the negotiations, but wanted the government to raise the wage subsidy and broaden the eligibility criteria for the Provision of canadian emergency.
“This time, it is necessary to do things properly,” said the leader Jagmeet Singh in a statement.
The attitude of the Bloc québécois, which multiplies the outputs to try to improve the grants program, for its part, has been welcomed by the minister Morneau.
Serve on the weekend?
A reduced number of mps could, therefore, sit in the Commons at the earliest at the end of the week of Easter. The bill must then be enacted by the Senate and receive royal assent.
The different parties have a copy of the bill in the hands since Monday in the end of the day.