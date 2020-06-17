Arenas re-opened and games permit, but attention parents! [VIDEO]
The minister for Education and minister responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, at a press conference in Quebec city, Wednesday
Share
17 June 2020 10h48
Updated at 15h21
Share
Arenas re-opened and games permit, but attention parents! [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“I invite the adults to look at what our young people. Perhaps, as a parent, remember that the gathering could be dangerous, it is not one sport that is out there, but the one that is going on around you,” warns Horacio Arruda.
Arenas, indoor pools, fitness centers, trays of gymnastics and other sports infrastructure inland will be able to reopen their doors as of next Monday, the 22nd of June. The beaches also become accessed in a legal manner.
Same as the holding of real games of sports involving “accidental contact, and sporadic”, such as soccer or hockey, will now be possible. Without the mandatory wearing of a mask or a visor.
In respect of other guidelines already established by the public Health system : a maximum of 50 people at the same time in a closed place, keep two meters of spacing between each individual, if possible, disinfect the objects on a regular basis, washing hands repeatedly.
Dr. Arruda, national director of public health of Quebec, and the minister responsible for Education and responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, have announced this new phase of déconfinement sports and recreation, on Wednesday.
“It is practically the last phase of recovery, with the exception of course of the combat sports, which are prohibited until further order. We hear the fighting or taken. By contrast, the training or the opening of a dojo are allowed,” says Ms. Charest, the minister responsible for administration sport and leisure.
Not recommended but not prohibited
If the practice of the sport will find almost normality, everything that is around the risk of be transformed.
“It is recommended, to avoid, to the extent possible, the use of the changing rooms, toilets and all that. However, it’s still allowed in the respect of health standards,” Ms. Charest, referring to the guides of the sectoral products by the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) to the attention of infrastructure managers.
“There is the cleaning of the common areas that is more rigorous. It also comes common sense. The people who can avoid using the locker room, it helps managers in implementing their animal health measures. Therefore, it is not recommended to use the locker room, but this is not forbidden.”
The rule master : 2 m
Dr. Arruda is back on the two meters aloofness. Rule mistress, according to him. Despite the adoption of new distances for certain sectors, in certain circumstances.
“It is the easiest thing to do… it is the the two meters. A meter for the children, the school will take care of it. The cinemas, the theatres are going to get 1.5 m. But, for all the world, it’s still the two meters. […] The message to the world, if they want to be simple, it is two meters. This is not complicated, it is two meters. If you don’t want to break the head, there, you say : “as for Me, when I respect the two meters, I’m ok!””
“Keep your two meters distance! continues the expressive and scientific. I know that this is not normal, I know that you have a desire to speak to our neighbour and to say : “My guy is good” or “my daughter is extraordinary.” But in the background, it tries to be important and logical.”
“We must collaborate”
About the fitness centres that have already opened in protest, the minister does not endorse this action.
“It applies to all spheres of society. If the world dictates how it operates according to its own needs, one is faced with a situation that is unmanageable. Out of respect also for all the measures that are put in place throughout the industry, it must comply with the rules”, slice-t-it.
For his part, Dr. Arruda is estimated that out of respect for those “who have made a lot of efforts, which have been very inventive to do it, out of respect for us, respect for the health of the people, we all have a responsibility. There can always be some delinquencies, but it should work. […] I hope that it will not give the idea to others to do so, because they can lose control. I want to hope, but I don’t want the lack of lucidity”.
29 deaths of more
The balance sheet of the COVID-19 continues to be in decline in Quebec, with 29 deaths added and 117 new confirmed cases. Of these 29 Quebec died of the disease, coronavirus, 20 have died in the preceding weeks, but come to be compiled. None of this softens the fact that 5298 Quebecers have succumbed to the COVID-19 in the last three months.
The number of patients admitted to hospital spent in the bar of the 700 690 with 28 less in the previous 24 hours, while those treated in the icu are more than 72, down five.
Of the 117 new cases of infection, bringing the count total to 54, 263, could be influenced downwards by the low number of tests carried out in the last few days. After summits surpassing your daily target of 14,000, and the number of screens in the past few days in Quebec fell under the 5000 tests a day.
“It is necessary that you give a ability to react. That in the next week, if it is necessary to spend 20 000 because it is full of outbreaks, we will go ! It is necessary to be able to do it. It has already demonstrated that he was able to go up to 14 000”, he said.
But at this time, “the people are not at the rendezvous. The bus, there was almost nobody showed up. I am in the process of completely rethinking the strategy with my directors of public health. The offer is there. Maybe we’ll have to get more people to better explain. […] As it circulates less, one has the impression that it is less present. Currently people have more interest in outputs, and to organize their holidays than to go for testing,” says Dr. Arruda.
+
Quebec will announce the assouplissiment of restrictions on the sport – 17 June 2020
CPAC
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval