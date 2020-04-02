Ariana Grande showed what it looks like without the hair extensions and wigs

Fans of Ariana Grande used to seeing her with either her trademark long tail or bright wigs.

But now, in quarantine, the star allows herself to look as natural as possible.

So, yesterday the singer showed how to look like her real hair – a new photo in Instagram can be seen that under patch strands and wigs are hiding enchanting curly hair that she looks even younger than usual for his character.

