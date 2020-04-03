Arias could be in Everton
The toffees want to see the Colombian in his team.
Extreme atlético defender Santiago arias in a future transfer window could be a player for Everton, reports Mundo Deportivo.
According to the source, the English club has long been watching Columbia football, and Manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked the management to buy players.
It is noted that to facilitate the transition of folbee at Goodison Park athletic Director of Everton, who has worked with arias to PSV.