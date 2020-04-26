Arm of iron between the archbishop of Rimouski and four wardens
The cathedral of Rimouski is the subject of a true saga since its closure, there are more than five years.
April 26, 2020 4: 00
Share
Arm of iron between the archbishop of Rimouski and four wardens
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
Share
A real tug of war began between the archbishop of Rimouski, Mgr Denis Grondin, and four marguillers of the council of the fabrique of the parish Saint-Germain, head of the cathedral of Rimouski, which has been closed for more than five years. If the wardens cried victory a result of an agreement ratified Tuesday in superior Court that they qualify as a decision in their favor, the attorney of the archbishop, Philippe Thibault, pleads rather a misinterpretation on their part.
Pursuant to the court documents, which The Sun has obtained a copy, the dispute began in September 2018 with the refusal of the wardens to pay the bills related to the expenses of the cathedral and the presbytère Saint-Germain de Rimouski. The following month, a leak was detected in the water pipe leading to the cathedral. An urgent intervention aimed at plugging the leak was required in order to avoid damage to the heating system of the building. “Any breakage of the heating system of the cathedral during the winter period, could put at risk the building and the organ, a Casavant, who is […]”, one can read in the statement of claim. On February 15, 2019, the wardens have reported to be unable to perform the required work. On 8 July, the archdiocese has authorized the City of Rimouski to undertake the steps required to stop this leak, to a cost ranging between 5 000 and 8 000$.
Cascade of events
On march 7, 2019, the diocese of Rimouski has asked for the key and have complete access to the cathedral in order to update the health record of the building. The statement of claim in the superior Court reported the problems to the envelope of the temple whose architectural components, such as walls and roofs, which have deteriorated. In addition, the mortar joints have become detached and some of the stones are displaced. It is also noted significant vertical cracks in the masonry of some foothills. “These observations are, so that we are not in a position to assert beyond any doubt that the current situation does not present a danger to the persons travelling nearby,” can it be read there. However, the wardens have refused to collaborate.
On July 10, 2019, the insurance policy of the cathedral has been terminated. Last December, one of the two gas or oil furnaces of the cathedral was no longer functioning and the other required a change of piping. On the 30th of January last, before the inaction of the council of manufactures, Monsignor Grondin has authorized the replacement of the piping of the second furnace. On march 24, the archbishop has called for the impeachment of the four wardens: Nathalie Leblond, Albert Square, Jean-Charles Lechasseur and Victor Lepage. Under the Law on factories, he named three other wardens. “We wanted to do our work, but we were prevented from doing so, she defends Mr. Lechasseur, who assumed the office of chairman of the board of manufactures. They want to put us in the wrong.”
+
Victor Lepage, Nathalie Leblond and Jean-Charles Lechasseur are three of the four wardens of the council of the fabrique of the parish Saint-Germain-de-Rimouski. Two disputes oppose them to the archbishop of Rimouski, Mgr Denis Grondin.
Special Collaboration, Johanne Fournier
+
Status quo temporary
During the conference call held between the parties on Tuesday, judge Guy de Blois from the superior Court granted the status quo in order that the wardens Leblond, Square, Lechasseur and Lepage remain in place until a final judgment. Jean-Charles Lechasseur alleges as well that “the Quebec superior Court gives reason to the wardens of the Fabrique Saint-Germain and rehabilitated them in their function of managers of the cathedral of Rimouski”. “The judgment of the honourable mr. justice Guy de Blois said indirectly to Bishop Grondin that, as long as it has not settled on the merits, he shall not make an work to get back the factory Saint-Germain, believes the churchwarden. In other words, he wants to give us a chance! […] It is not we who decide, it is the judge. It allows us, from now on, take note and ensure that the assets of the factory for the cathedral to be preserved.”
The Grouping diocesan for the safeguarding of the cathedral of Rimouski, which had already been envisaged to continue the archbishop of Rimouski, and even pope Francis in relation to the closure of the cathedral, welcomed the decision rendered in the superior Court. “These wardens will be able to return to the control of the management of the assets of the Fabrique of the parish Saint-Germain, has informed the organization by way of press release. […]. The decision made by the judge Guy of Blois restores the credibility of the four wardens who, in the course of the past two years, there have been a volunteer on several occasions, sometimes by investing their own money, to ensure the protection of the cathedral, and this, in spite of the pitfalls placed insidiously by the archdiocese and a disparagement against them orchestrated by close associates of Bishop Grondin.”
Response of the archdiocese
For the attorney of the archdiocese, rather, it is an agreement between the parties which has been ratified by the judge. “There is no judgment that the judge issued against a party, shade Me Philippe Thibault. He has not made a final decision. It is an agreement that is made on provisional safeguard measures. Currently, there is a procedure in dismissal of the wardens. The archdiocese has decided to keep the wardens in place temporarily, as long as this folder will not be completed. It is so that the manufactures can continue to function. Otherwise, it would have been a non-sense! The judge has ruled on this issue.”
“The interpretation that is made by the wardens is not adequate at all, denounces the lawyer. I am very disappointed and that is an understatement! We heard on Tuesday, and I was hoping that there is agreement for the future. I was expecting better from them!” According to Me Thibault, the only judgment that was rendered the judge was to allow the archbishop to assess the cathedral by its own expert and has granted the same right to the factory.
Me Thibault explained that there were two lawsuits against the wardens shall be required. One will focus on the request for dismissal, and the other will be to validate or invalidate the appointment of the new wardens by the archbishop. “These are questions that remain to be resolved and are referred to the judge,” said the prosecutor. “The claims of the archdiocese, and Thibault, it is to see us deposed, deplores Jean-Charles Lechasseur. For them, it is a serious fault. We do not see any errors on our part, we didn’t have the ability to act!”