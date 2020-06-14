Armed aggression in Charlesbourg
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) was made, at around 3: 35 a.m. Sunday morning, in a residence of the street of the Moselle river in Charlesbourg.
Share
14 June 2020 13: 00
Share
Armed aggression in Charlesbourg
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Assault with a weapon occurred on Sunday morning in a residence in Charlesbourg. A man about 60 years old, suffered lacerations to the arms and legs, but it does concern not for his life. Four individuals were arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) was made, at around 3: 35 a.m. Sunday morning, in a residence of the street of the Moselle river in Charlesbourg. The SPVQ was arrested about an elderly man, completely naked, who knocked on the doors of several residences, and said to be the victim of an assault.
Upon their arrival, the police quickly made contact with the man and found that the latter was wounded in the upper and lower limbs, tells the story of lieutenant Martin Salesse. The wounds of the sixties is minor, it does concern not for life. The police have, subsequently, established a security perimeter around the residence in which the victim was assaulted. The man has been very little collaborative with a team from the SPVQ.
Police in Quebec have arrested four individuals in the thirties. These have been brought to the police station to be questioned by the investigators. According to the latest information of the lieutenant Salesse, a suspect is still at large, but the safety of the public would not be put in question. The Unit major crime major crime section of the SPVQ investigation into the incident.
The individuals intercepted and the attack are well-known agents of the SPVQ.