Arnold Schwarzenegger has shown in the quarantine

Actor and bodybuilder is having fun in the company of four-legged friends.

Famous actor and athlete, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has recently shown how to wash their hands, told what is quarantined due to pandemic coronavirus infection. It is seen that the actor is not bored and having fun with his motley company. So, Arnold has acquired not only dogs, but also a pony with a donkey.

First, Arnold held a training session, and then decided to eat in the company of their four-legged friends. Also, the actor shot a video with the company of a donkey and a pony, in which he urged to take precautions and to be attentive to their health.