Arrested for driving intoxicated with a child on board
The driver will have to undergo a screening test to find out if he drove while impaired by the drug.
June 23, 2020 16.50
Updated at 17h18
Marc Allard
The Sun
A man driving a van with a child on board has been arrested for driving while impaired by drugs, Tuesday afternoon, in Quebec city.
To 13: 15, the police officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) have intercepted the man, who was driving erratically at the corner of the streets of the Fauna and Dignity. The two tires on the right side of the vehicle were punctured. The man would have hit a curb.
Neither the infant nor the driver were injured.
The driver has, however, been transported in an ambulance. “His condition required an evaluation in a hospital,” says Pierre Poirier, spokesperson for the SPVQ. The child has been entrusted to a member of the family.
