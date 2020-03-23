Artem Dzyuba: In Russia always so: while fried is not a whiff, no one’s budging

The leader “Zenith” and Russian national team gave an interview to the official site of Petersburg club. Driven important.

QUARANTINE

– On the one hand, it’s hard to sit in one place for long. Got a bit of all house, I guess. On the other hand, the kids happy to see dad, I play basketball, football, hockey, so, in General, loaded. And still, come to the balcony to get some fresh air – and even howl at the moon! Previously, we’re on quarantine until April. It may, of course, before something is formed, but, judging by the way the people walk, the country will be covered. In Russia, as always: while fried is not a whiff, no one’s budging… I Want to encourage people to be more careful. The sooner aware of the danger, the faster it ends. We see what horrors are happening in Italy, in America.

ABOUT ZENITH

– Madly miss team. I’m no good without football. I enjoy the games, from training, from talking with the guys – and this is just me now deprived. Moreover, for an indefinite period. Lack drive, emotion, don’t know where to put the energy.

ABOUT THE BATTLE OF HABIB

– I am glad that after four weeks will be a fight Habib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Even without spectators, but they must finally fight. After all, four times already, their fights were off… For Habib it is the most uncomfortable opponent. Ferguson will work with their elbows, to the ground it will not put. But Habib is not afraid of it – sure. The fight will be very interesting, even for those who never watched the UFC.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

– In advertising, I was ready to try yourself in the movie. Why not? The main thing – that the movie was good. I also once offered to voice the character in a cartoon. Russian, in my opinion. I refused. Waiting for an invitation to some large-scale film project to all around were so big, tall, with swords, in armour, galloping on horseback… for example, a cameo role in the prehistory of “Game of thrones”, which is going to remove, happy to have played it.