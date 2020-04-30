A researcher of the Institute of knowledge Montfort (ISM) contributes directly to a search for the contribution from the artificial intelligence in the detection of the COVID-19.
April 29, 2020
Updated on April 30, 2020 at 11: 10 am
Artificial intelligence to detect the COVID-19?
Julien Paquette
The Right
A researcher of the Institute of knowledge Montfort (ISM) contributes directly to a search for the contribution from the artificial intelligence in the detection of the COVID-19.
According to the director, clinical Information and management of the performance of the Montfort Hospital and a researcher at the ISM, El Mostafa Bouattane, a first algorithm to analyze radiologies of the lungs have a success rate of 98% to detect the COVID-19.
The tests with swabs, in addition to take a few days before obtaining a diagnosis, able to identify between 60 and 70% of cases, says Dr. Bouattane.
“In the United States, this algorithm has seen one of the signs of the disease on x-ray of a person, whereas it exhibited no symptom, supports El Mostafa Bouattane. If we can identify the symptomatic cases, we can treat them and isolate them from the others earlier.”