Artificial intelligence to detect the COVID-19?

| April 30, 2020 | News | No Comments

L’intelligence artificielle pour détecter la COVID-19?

L’intelligence artificielle pour détecter la COVID-19?

A researcher of the Institute of knowledge Montfort (ISM) contributes directly to a search for the contribution from the artificial intelligence in the detection of the COVID-19.

April 29, 2020

Updated on April 30, 2020 at 11: 10 am

Share

Artificial intelligence to detect the COVID-19?

L’intelligence artificielle pour détecter la COVID-19?

L’intelligence artificielle pour détecter la COVID-19?

Julien Paquette

The Right

Share

A researcher of the Institute of knowledge Montfort (ISM) contributes directly to a search for the contribution from the artificial intelligence in the detection of the COVID-19.

According to the director, clinical Information and management of the performance of the Montfort Hospital and a researcher at the ISM, El Mostafa Bouattane, a first algorithm to analyze radiologies of the lungs have a success rate of 98% to detect the COVID-19.

The tests with swabs, in addition to take a few days before obtaining a diagnosis, able to identify between 60 and 70% of cases, says Dr. Bouattane.

“In the United States, this algorithm has seen one of the signs of the disease on x-ray of a person, whereas it exhibited no symptom, supports El Mostafa Bouattane. If we can identify the symptomatic cases, we can treat them and isolate them from the others earlier.”

L’intelligence artificielle pour détecter la COVID-19?

El Mostafa Bouattane, director, clinical Information and management of the performance of the ISM

Courtesy

If you have had an x-ray recent of your lungs, you can put it to the test the artificial intelligence software at https://covid19.primeai.ca.

Need for adaptation

However, there is a drawback to the algorithm already developed and it is at the level of the x-ray itself. The director-clinical Information and performance management, de Montfort stresses that the x-ray exposes the patient to x-rays.

Professor in information technology at the University of Moncton, Moulay Akhloufi, is expected to complete in the next few days a revision of the algorithm that would allow the analysis of ultrasound and ultrasound — that do not require exposure to X — ray provides Dr. Bouattane.

“The machines for imaging in ultrasound are portable, hence easy to carry and use”, emphasizes the latter.

Once this software is completed, El Mostafa Bouattane indicates that the research team will need the participation of other health professionals to refine.

“Artificial intelligence software learns from itself. The more one gives of images, the more it will improve,” says Dr. Bouattane.

If you have an ultrasound a positive case is known, you can contact the researcher of the ISM by e-mail at mostafabouattane@montfort.on.ca in order to share images to analyze.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *