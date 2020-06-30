Artists among you, around a camp fire

Created by Andréanne A. Malette, tour, camp Fire entâme its fifth edition on the 1st of July.

June 29, 2020

Updated at 19h09

Mario Boulianne

The Right

Fifteen artists are ready to take to the road in order to go in your backyard, around a campfire, to spend a few hours in your company.

This is the essence of the tour, Camp Fire organized by Andréanne A. Malette, and which is now in its 5th edition.

“We started out later than usual, but the fun will still be waiting for you and maybe with a tick more,” explains Andréanne when attached not The Right. Usually, we start the tour on may 15, but for the reasons that we know, we will start on the 1st of July to stop the 15 October “.

The concept is simple. Those interested to receive the one or the other of the artists available make such request directly on the site of the tour to fill out the form. According to the required criteria, a price will be submitted to potential clients.

While adhering to the government guidelines in connection with the COVID-19, fifteen artists from all walks of life will visit the regions of Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes to gather around a camp fire and offer a level of acoustic performance.

All the shows of the tour will be private with 10 people and less than three homes maximum, including the artist and his accompanist, or in a broader in a public place approved by the production, which will include 50 persons and less including the artist and his companion. “It is about respecting the measures of distancing in effect on the date of each of the representations,” said Ms. Malette.

The Franco-Ontarian Mélissa Ouimet is part of the list of artists available for the tour of the camp Fire.

Photo courtesy

This year, the tour will be able to count on the talent of Vanessa Borduas, Tom Chicoine, Travis Cormier, Jean-Marc Couture, Olivier Couture, Jacks, Édouard Lagacé, François Lachance, King Melrose, Mélissa Ouimet, David Paradise, Yvan Pedneault, Sophie Pelletier, Trudy Simoneau and Veranda.

Travis Cormier, a native of the Maritimes, will be the tour of the camp Fire started by Andréanne A. Malette.

Photo courtesy

An original idea

This tour was originally born out of a need that had Andréanne A. Malette to prolong the pleasure of playing in the formula intimate.

“I was finishing up the tour of my first album and I didn’t want to stay there. So I decided to make a living for my music closer to the people and it is this that has given the tour of camp Fire, ” adds the artist, a native of Orleans, near Ottawa. I have lived this beautiful experience, the first two years and after that, I had the taste to enjoy other artists. It is for this reason that I now wear the hat of producer for the past two years. And I like it very much “.

Despite the pandemic, the artist and the producer believes that the public will be waiting for you.

“There were questions in the spring,” she says. It was not certain to revive the tour, but with the measures of déconfinement, we believe we can get there. People like the artists want to be together and what better way than to do it around a campfire. “

“”People such as artists want to be together and what better way than to do it around a campfire. “”


Andréanne A. Malette, executive producer of the tour, camp Fire

A new album

We could not end the discussion with Andréanne without asking him for news about his second album.

“We had planned to release the album in the fall and we are always on time, she said. However, I must say that I have not been very productive over the last few months, and the song writing has not been at the pace that I had hoped for “.

However, the singer-songwriter who resides in Granby, is that the new album sees the light of day by the end of the year.

“Or maybe at the beginning of 2021,” she adds. I don’t want all the same to not add too much pressure. But it is realistic to believe it ! “

Besides the fact that this 5th edition of the tour of Fire camp to be shortened to two months and that five artists-in-less consists of, a sound technician will accompany the artists to manipulate the equipment and ensure the smooth running of the show. Finally, it is necessary to inform the public that the directives concerning open fires will be respected.

