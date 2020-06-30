Created by Andréanne A. Malette, tour, camp Fire entâme its fifth edition on the 1st of July.
Artists among you, around a camp fire
Mario Boulianne
The Right
Fifteen artists are ready to take to the road in order to go in your backyard, around a campfire, to spend a few hours in your company.
This is the essence of the tour, Camp Fire organized by Andréanne A. Malette, and which is now in its 5th edition.
“We started out later than usual, but the fun will still be waiting for you and maybe with a tick more,” explains Andréanne when attached not The Right. Usually, we start the tour on may 15, but for the reasons that we know, we will start on the 1st of July to stop the 15 October “.
The concept is simple. Those interested to receive the one or the other of the artists available make such request directly on the site of the tour to fill out the form. According to the required criteria, a price will be submitted to potential clients.
While adhering to the government guidelines in connection with the COVID-19, fifteen artists from all walks of life will visit the regions of Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes to gather around a camp fire and offer a level of acoustic performance.
All the shows of the tour will be private with 10 people and less than three homes maximum, including the artist and his accompanist, or in a broader in a public place approved by the production, which will include 50 persons and less including the artist and his companion. “It is about respecting the measures of distancing in effect on the date of each of the representations,” said Ms. Malette.