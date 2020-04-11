Artists open doors
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
For two months, Steve Giasson will propose a “Performance gifs” (2015-2016), an astonishing list of statements that leads to action, if not absurd, in the least poetic.
Period of social distancing, containment and… of lethargy ? No, said the conceptual artist Steve Giasson. He even dared to qualify the strange hibernation spring stimulating. “It is indecent to say it,” concedes there nonetheless. How to say he is wrong ? To see the social networks that are full of proposals, we cannot fail to note that the creators are far from being ” on pause “.
Himself will of his contribution, almost daily — ” the end of the week, I allow myself to blow “, which has manifested itself since the beginning of April already, and will continue in may. For two months, it will effect its Performance invisible (2015-2016), an astonishing list of statements that leads to action, if not absurd, in the least poetic.
He has chosen a performance to do at home, “in the light of what we saw,” he says. The statement 94, ” a Visit to a grocery store (instead of a museum) “, takes all its meaning. While the statement 20, ” Imagine an empty room “, installation in the confined a great challenge in front of the overflow of our lives.
“How can art infiltrate, with what kind of resonance, with both playfulness and poetry ? It seems sharp, but it gives the opportunity to regain [the statements]. “
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
For his first comic strip to life is established on a set theme — the words “I wish” —, Isabelle Guimond, here in his studio improvised at home, immersed in his shattered hopes, in the manner of a diary. The survival, affect, ego, everything, with a more end than that of his paintings.
Anguished by the pandemic, Isabelle Guimond, try not to think about it by taking refuge in the practice of art. “It is necessary that I create a bubble in the bubble, I define a space to forget why I’m locked up “, she summarizes.
The painter, who was of the exposure The track at the galerie B-312 brutally suspended, and resigned to replace his workshop of 400 square feet by her kitchen table. The situation, including financial, has brought it back to the drawing, a practice less wasteful of space and money.
She took the opportunity to start in the comic book, an old dream. It does not half, who responded from the first days of April the challenge launched by the cartoonist Jimmy Beaulieu. The project The comic strip from the end of the world required to perform in 48 hours ” 24 pages, improvised and published live “.
The one that says that, when “the hands work, the mind has no time to suffocate” is a creative and prolific. The challenge in direct pushed it in other words : to reveal, without restraint, without leave to rest, is not in its habits. “To show a process, something that is not successful, it is complexing. It’s part of the doors that I open in this moment, ” she says.
What good is it ?
Each in his own way, in their sub-personal, Steve Giasson and Isabelle Guimond motivate themselves, renew themselves. But to what and to whom art, their art, may be used, at the time when the public life is reduced to essential services ?
The first, who wanted to recite the playwright Heiner Muller, stimulus the question : “what is the theatre ? Muller replied that it would be necessary to close the theatres for a year. If they don’t lack to person, it will mean that the theatre is not used for nothing. “
The second was reacted in a similar way, in echoing a meme that circulates in the social networks : “to those who find that art is not essential that you are trying to do the quarantine without films, without music, without books… “
“Me, the works literary and film me mark,” continues Isabelle Guimond. When a sentence we had in mind is put into words by someone, it does us good. There is empathy in there. We need to be entertained, to dream, to think of something else. “
If he agrees to be the first to have need of entertainment, Steve Giasson likes to believe that its Performance invisible will encourage people to question our addiction to this industry. Or that strength to be confronted with the expectation (of an activity or payroll), we meditate on christ on the material condition of life.
To me, literary works and film me mark. When a sentence we had in mind is put into words by someone, it does us good. There is empathy in there. We need to be entertained, to dream, to think of something else.
— Isabelle Guimond
The one who likes to refer to the great thinkers about this time Blaise Pascal : “the Whole misfortune of men comes from one thing, [that] of not knowing how to remain at rest in a room. “
The two artists agree that this story is infectious and have to go back to the ordinary things and those which belong to us. The death of thousands of people returns us to our own end, on the one hand. On the other hand, the familiar is comforting. “Only, it returns to the oil of our personality. Our inner home, it is a base that reassures “, believes Isabelle Guimond.
Pick up the trash
For his first comic strip to life is established on a set theme — the words “I wish” — Isabelle Guimond has dipped into its shattered hopes, in the manner of a diary. The survival, affect, ego, everything, with a more end than that of his paintings.
“In general, I bounce from what I see on the street : the consumer, the wandering… With the containment, it is a wandering inner, I am looking for the trash in me,” she said, keeping the voice laughing.
In his approach, critical of capitalism, Steve Giasson agrees to criticise him, the artist, with his paradoxes. Some of its recent actions evoke “the idiot incognito” or someone willing to ” do his circus “.
In making them visible day after day of the Performance invisible — one of the many paradoxes of the project, peak-t-he —, he wants the first quidam virtual mimics. “If people undertake, I feel a dialogue “, he said, he who invites us to share our photos.
The first month of the Performance invisible takes place on the page Facebook of Culture of LaSalle. In the invitation, the montreal borough has wanted to “stay in touch” with the population. In may, Steve Giasson will be drawn among the New performance invisible (2018), under the banner of the centre of The Place, where the artist had to keep a expo, a real one. The comic strip, Isabelle Guimond can be found through social networks and on the website toutestfoutu.com.
Performance invisible / The comic strip of the end of the world
The first month on the page Facebook of Culture of LaSalle. In may, Steve Giasson will continue to experience under the banner of the centre of The Place. / The comic strip by Isabelle Guimond can be seen at toutestfoutu.com.