As during a pandemic to correctly disinfect clothes
Outerwear must be correctly disinfected and processed after each exit to the street.
Outerwear and shoes are one of the main sources of storage of viruses and bacteria that we bring home. And as you know, the coronavirus on some surfaces can be stored for several days. Experts tell how to store and disinfect clothes and shoes after going outside.
Virus COVID-19 is usually transmitted by airborne droplets. However, it can live on inanimate objects for more than a week and your clothes and shoes are no exception. Therefore, it is necessary to properly disinfect and treat after each exit to the street.
Experts gave some tips on how to do it at home:
After returning home, leave your clothes in the hallway.
Before disinfecting wear a mask and gloves. Use antiseptic or 70% alcohol solution.
If you want to wash clothes in the washing machine, select a mode with a water temperature of at least 50 degrees and an extra rinse. Coats and baby clothes should be treated with steam, a suitable iron.
Shoes better to clean out the house with an antiseptic or alcohol solution. Pay more attention to the sole.
Clean and sanitized items store in box or polybag. This applies to dirty things. Such manipulation of clothes and shoes have to do each time after you return home.
And finally: don’t forget before disinfecting or washing carefully read the user manual care of the things listed on the tag, not to cause them harm.
Following these simple rules will help you to reduce the risks of infection and stay healthy.