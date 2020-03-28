As Kiev prepared to fight coronavirus
Without a mask in the bus is not allowed, and the medics will carry the queue
An extraordinary meeting of the city Commission on questions tekhnogenno-ecological safety and emergency situations took place in Zaporizhia city Council. Discussed how to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Created a staff for the operational control measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus
The meeting approved the composition of the ad hoc headquarters for operational control activities to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection. The staff created on behalf of the mayor of Zaporozhye Vladimir Buryak in connection with the announcement of the city’s emergency.
To guide the work of staff is the adviser of the mayor Valery Edelev (who also chaired the meeting as Chairman). His Deputy became the Director of the legal Department of the city Council Valery Saminova. The staff came as leaders of relevant departments of the city Council, and other agencies, particularly the police.
Home base – regional infectious hospital
The Director of the health Department of the city Council of Victoria, Ushakov reiterated that stopped a planned hospitalization and elective surgery. And told about the readiness of medical facilities:
– Primary is now engaged in the inspection and monitoring people who had contact with the infected. In particular, this morning surveyed 13 people. Received daily list of patients who should be observed for 14 days.
Also let me remind you that today defines the main hospital base, which will be the patients with coronavirus. Home – regional hospital of infectious diseases. For hospitalization of pregnant women allocated the 4-th hospital. If necessary, connect the 2-I city hospital (for hospitalization patients with surgical pathology) and the 7th city hospital (for hospitalization patients with somatic pathology). Of the latter, in case of high occupancy, patients with other diagnoses will translate to the 6th hospital. Ready to receive children with coronavirus infection will be the 5th children’s hospital. Also there are places in 9-th city hospital.
Today in Zaporozhye can operate 700 beds in the hospital databases. Of these, nearly 150 intensive care beds, equipped with respiratory equipment and monitoring equipment.
Generally speaking, then our people believe the first thing in three waves, can be deployed almost 1,000 beds subject to the infectious diseases hospital for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. If necessary, can be additionally attracted by other hospitals.
Entrances should be disinfected
What is being done and will be done in the city to coronavirus did not apply, said the heads of relevant departments and offices of the city Council.
The important question of prevention disinfection of entrances of apartment houses. “What’s the good news in a few months and weeks, and for the next two or three days? Because of the timing, unfortunately, the epidemic does not”. With this question Valery Edelev addressed to the Director of the Department of housing Sergei Polevoy.
-We have prepared a variety of materials and notify all managers of the company, OSBB, cooperatives and other forms of ownership, – said Sergey Field. – Namely, must be carried out sanitation of the entrances. At least once a day should be cleaned door handles, handrails, Elevator buttons, be made wet cleaning, airing and so on.
What we face today? It is clear that no one was in a sufficient amount of funds to be applied in this case. For today management companies provided information that prior to April 24, the bulk of materials are purchased or needs to be added.
Trying in writing and orally to reach out now to the chairmen OSBB. But I’ll be honest – while there is no understanding. I want to appeal to the chairmen OSBB – no need to fight us. Think about your people. That you, God forbid, can happen in houses. Do what is necessary. And then the spread of coronavirus may be stopped.
Systemic treatment of entrances already happening management companies. While perhaps not all entrances are treated as necessary. Because while insufficient funds. And there is a problem in people who must perform. But these issues are solved daily. The process in the end will be organized properly.
It is reminiscent of the story when the house is on fire, and firefighters say: “You know, we will be running, because we don’t know where to take the water,” said Valery Edelev. – If, God forbid, in some of the apartment buildings will be found a case of disease, the quarantine may be declared not what one apartment, and the whole staircase. Or maybe the whole house. So please carefully consider these things. Time to you until Monday.
Works in two times less than before the lockdown
Head of the Department of transport and communications of the city Council Oleksandr Vlasiuk said that the question dezinfekciya transport was worked out back in February. And now we are active.
All the routes work. Now running 450 – 470 vehicles. Prior to the introduction of quarantine were about 900. That is, 50 percent of the total. This is enough to carry the running citizens. The electric vehicle is fully functional as before the quarantine.
Today we introduce a new change. In public transport people need to be masked. By decision of the Cabinet you can now carry 50 per cent of passengers of the total number of seats specified in the registration certificate of the vehicle. It concerns, first of all, large buses, trolley buses, because there are a number of places more than buses. In the last constraint will not change significantly.
Also with the Department of health worked the issue of carriage of medical staff. They were given special certificates, which will give them the right priority of public transport.