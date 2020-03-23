As the sports world was hit by billions of euros and the lives Italy in quarantine. The announcement of fresh SSF

Tuesday, March 24 will be available in the latest issue of the weekly newspaper “Soviet sport – Football”. Present it the basic materials.

ALEXANDER MOSTOVOY: ALREADY 15 YEARS OLD ASK ME, WHY NOT TRAIN

Famous former midfielder of “Spartacus”, “salty” and the national team, and now – popular football expert, was a guest edition of “Soviet sport”.Alexander Mostovoy spoke about how he played hockey with the legends, which means a year of downtime for Kokorin and Smolov why I already love in the “Celta”.

WE FOR SAFE, “HI.”

In the midst of the epidemic of the coronavirus “Soviet sport” learned a variety of greetings that can be used not only during a football match, but also in everyday life. Follow our guide to football safety and be healthy!

HOW MANY WILL LOSE THE SPORT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Chief editor of “Soviet sport” talks on a topical theme of loss from the coronavirus. What price to pay the sports world for the abolition and suspension of the tournaments? Billions and billions of euros!

PULL UP AND HANG ON THE WALL! EURO-2021 – FINAL PART

Our informative and colorful calendar is dedicated to all the matches of Euro 2021. The championship moved, but it’s not a reason to stop preparing. Never miss a game!

ITALIAN SCOUT ALEX THE GREAT: WORK FROM HOME, CLUBS ARE LOSING PROFITS, AND MATCHES RPL IS BETTER TO POSTPONE

Italy raging coronavirus, and the matches of the series And cancelled. The life of ordinary citizens has changed, and what can we say about the people of football. “The Soviet sports” has talked with the Italian coach and scout Alex the Great on how to live Italy in quarantine, do I need to transfer Euro 2020 and killed a pandemic soccer.

“HOPP IS STILL THE SON OF A PROSTITUTE”

“Hopp-Hopp-Hopp allowed the Federation at the gallop”, on the podium fans of the Berlin “Union” emblazoned ironic message to the Dietmar Hopp’s, which since 1990 is the owner of football club “Hoffenheim”. And this is the correct version of the appeal to the businessman. Across Germany, fans lash out and insult bingo in every way. What happened?