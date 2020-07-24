Ash: This man is it a monster ? *** 1/2
Stan Hurst (Tim Guinee), a journalist with local Peachland, covers a fire that raged near his idyllic village of British Columbia.
Share
July 22, 2020
Updated on July 24, 2020 at 4h02
Share
Ash: This man is it a monster ? *** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL-How do we feel when we discover that the father of his best friend is accused of pedophilia? Andrew Huculiak has decided to transform a personal experience in a drama also disturbing on an intellectual level than emotional with Ash, the film that demonstrates the same qualities of artistic perspectives. The kind of film that leaves nobody indifferent…
The canadian filmmaker takes the trouble to define the about. Stan Hurst (Tim Guinee), a journalist with local Peachland, covers a fire that raged near his idyllic village of British Columbia.
The images of the destructive element, often spectacular, we plunge in the heart of the frenzy of the reporter. Just a few gimmicks : the actors were shot on location while the Okanagan valley was still threatened by a real fire.
His stories about the heroism of firefighters, in particular, their leader, Terry (Eric Keenleyside), a friend, draw the attention of the CBC. The interview gives Stan, live, reveals its limitations. Too nervous, he cafouille and loses his chance of fame. A disappointment that he shared with his wife (Chelah Horsdal) that he loves — and it is mutual. It takes stock of a life that has not delivered on its promises.
On the 1st of July, while all are busy to celebrate, the police were present at the couple’s home. The ground gives way under the feet of Gail : Stan chatted with a double agent the day before, on suspicion of possession of materials related to pedophilia…