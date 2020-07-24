Ash: This man is it a monster ? *** 1/2

Stan Hurst (Tim Guinee), a journalist with local Peachland, covers a fire that raged near his idyllic village of British Columbia.

July 22, 2020

Updated on July 24, 2020 at 4h02

CRITICAL-How do we feel when we discover that the father of his best friend is accused of pedophilia? Andrew Huculiak has decided to transform a personal experience in a drama also disturbing on an intellectual level than emotional with Ash, the film that demonstrates the same qualities of artistic perspectives. The kind of film that leaves nobody indifferent…

The canadian filmmaker takes the trouble to define the about. Stan Hurst (Tim Guinee), a journalist with local Peachland, covers a fire that raged near his idyllic village of British Columbia.

The images of the destructive element, often spectacular, we plunge in the heart of the frenzy of the reporter. Just a few gimmicks : the actors were shot on location while the Okanagan valley was still threatened by a real fire.

His stories about the heroism of firefighters, in particular, their leader, Terry (Eric Keenleyside), a friend, draw the attention of the CBC. The interview gives Stan, live, reveals its limitations. Too nervous, he cafouille and loses his chance of fame. A disappointment that he shared with his wife (Chelah Horsdal) that he loves — and it is mutual. It takes stock of a life that has not delivered on its promises.

On the 1st of July, while all are busy to celebrate, the police were present at the couple’s home. The ground gives way under the feet of Gail : Stan chatted with a double agent the day before, on suspicion of possession of materials related to pedophilia…

The ground gives way under the feet of Gail (Chelah Horsdal) : her husband has chatted with a double agent, is suspected of possession of material related to pedophilia…

Amazing Factory Productions

Ash leads us in the meanders of the obsessive thoughts of a man engulfed by the darkness… neighbor-awkward-loved by his fellow citizens, he suddenly becomes a pariah.

The fire that burns at the gates of Peachland serves as a metaphor of what consumes Stan Hurst. And that only leaves ash as the title indicates. It should also see this scene very strong where the man mortifie, cover of ash in the wood!

The approach of the director to Violate (2014), devoid of any judgment in any topic polarizing, is reminiscent of Lynne Ramsay for the excellent we need to talk Kevin (2011). The film challenges the viewer and forces him to confront his prejudices and taboos.

The use of long shots, often at a distance to avoid the emotional strain, induces a form of objectivity that allows a reflection on what is happening on the screen. It is also important to emphasize the great work on the sound and the game Guinee (Iron Man 2) and Horsdal (Rise of The planet of the apes), fully credible.

Let’s not say too much about this stirring film that gains in impact strength as he leads us in his story. The open end will be more of a dreamer. What should we think of this story? This man is it a monster?

Ash is available on iTunes, and several sites of video-on-demand.

Rating : *** 1/2

Title : Ash

Genre : Drama

Director : Andrew Huculiak

Actors : Tim Guinee, Chelah Horsdal, Eric Keenleyside

Duration : 1h38

