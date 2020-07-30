Ashleigh Barty chooses to withdraw from the International United States
The first racquet world is the first head of series to announce that it would not participate in the tournament, which will be held in New York from 31 August to 13 September.
Share
29 July 2020 21: 45
Share
Ashleigh Barty chooses to withdraw from the International United States
Associated Press
SYDNEY — Ashleigh Barty announced that she withdrew from International of the United States, stating that it was not comfortable to travel during the pandemic COVID-19.
The first racquet world is the first head of series to announce that it would not participate in the tournament, which will be held in New York from 31 August to 13 September.
“My team and I have decided that we will travel this year for Open Western & Southern, or the International of the United States , said Barty in a press release published Thursday. I love the two tournaments, then it is a difficult decision for me, but there are several risks related to the coronavirus and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I put myself in this position.”
Barty, who triumphed at Roland Garros in 2019, is still not known if she will compete in a Grand Slam tournament this year. The prestigious tournament French was postponed earlier this year and will begin on September 27.
Even if it had wanted, it would have been difficult for Barty to travel overseas because Australia has closed its international borders. Technically, the tennis player should get a special permission from the australian government to be able to travel abroad, and the options for flights are limited.
Back in Australia, she would have also had to submit to a mandatory quarantine of fourteen days.