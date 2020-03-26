Ashley young gave tips on combating coronavirus. But contrary to some who

Winger Milan “inter” Ashley young spends time in quarantine to good use. Not only for themselves.

The Englishman made a real educational program in his Twitter and spoke about the situation in Italy, the isolation and shared useful tips on dealing with coronavirus.

“Hello everyone, I want to talk about how I live in Italy, which became the epicenter of the virus”.

“Honestly, the most dangerous place of infection, where it can easily pick up is the supermarket. According to friends and relatives at home, go shopping – it’s crazy. Remember, quarantine is a quarantine!”

“In Italy, a trip to the supermarket is surprisingly quiet… no fighting over food, no empty shelves and, of course, no insults employees for the food restriction. Or at all for some reason. Usually in the store there is only one person who makes purchases”.

“Please read the following and share it if you haven’t already. Indeed, it’s time to contribute to the fight against terrible global crisis in which we find ourselves”.

“Turn to the supermarket – it’s a common thing, but it is not a lack of products or greed! Just shops limited the number of people at the entrance. Just be patient and wait their turn.”

“If you go into the Elevator, do it only with one person. That is, to within you were two. Stand on different sides of the Elevator facing the wall and don’t breathe towards the other passenger”.

“Always wear gloves when out of the car. You don’t want to touch the trucks, which already touched others. Do not remove gloves until I get back in the car.”

By the way, the world health organization has a different opinion. On their official website doctors give completely different recommendation about wearing gloves. So Ashley young here came into a contradiction with the who. But let’s leave it on his conscience, as an Englishman I like better. We give a quote from the organization’s website in the section “Question-Answer”.

Question: does wearing rubber gloves in public areas as prevention of novel coronavirus infection?

Answer: No. You are more protected from COVID 19 when not in use rubber gloves, but washing your hands than when wearing gloves. The pathogen coronavirus infection COVID 19 may pollute the rubber gloves. Touching the face, you transfer the virus from the surface of gloves to the face and put themselves at risk.

“Use a mask or scarf to cover mouth and nose”.

“Always keep a distance at the checkout. Put the cart behind you when you put the shopping on the conveyor belt. It will not allow others to approach you close.”

“Don’t pick a purchase immediately after things another buyer. Create a gap. Purchases must not touch. Here in Italy, for example, we physically can’t begin to put their until the other buyer did not pay”.

“It may seem cruel, but communicate with everyone in addition to their loved ones, as if they have the virus. You just may not know it!”

“And most importantly – stay safe. That’s what we do here, this is not some overreaction to events. Remember that others should treat you that way. It’s not something terrible or offensive, just a way to keep distance, to help save lives.”