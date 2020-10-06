Due to the victory against Dominic Thiem, at Roland Garros, the Argentine will finish the tournament as top ten in the ranking that the ATP will publish next Monday. It will be the first time that he will be part of that elite group and he has room to further improve his ranking.

After falling to Novak Djokovic in the final in Rome , Diego Schwartzman expressed that he would face Ronald Garros with the aim of being able to get into the top ten in the ranking. For that he had to have two weeks very regularly to get it and this Tuesday he finally achieved his mission.

It is that the victory against Dominic Thiem guaranteed a place in the Top Ten of the ATP, but could occupy in the eighth or ninth place depending on some results. He started the tournament in 14th place with 2,505 points and already has 3,180, which leaves him in a virtual eighth place. If he wins the semi he reaches 3,660 points and if he wins the final he reaches 4,460.

Andrei Rublev is one of those who could unseat the Argentine from eighth place, and he will succeed if he defeats S téfanos Tsitsipás tomorrow. It would accumulate 3,334 points, thus exceeding the Argentine. And the other is Pablo Carreño Busta , although the Spanish has it more complicated. He is currently 15th and should reach the final of the competition to overcome Peque.

Schwartzman also joined the small list of albiceleste singles who reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam , along with Guillermo Vilas (12), Juan Martín del Potro (6), David Nalbandian (5) Guillermo Coria (2), José Luis Clerc (2), Franco Squillari (1) Gastón Gaudio (1) Mariano Puerta (1).