Assault on a tenant: community work for a real estate investor
Frederick Murray
June 17, 2020
Marc Allard
The Sun
A real estate investor from Quebec city who had been attacked by a former tenant struggling with a mental health disorder has been subject to community work, but will not have a criminal record if he complies with the conditions of his probation.
Wednesday afternoon, judge Francis Dugré of the municipal court of Québec city was the sentencing of Frederick Murray, who had pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, on 22 January.
The assault was a result of an escalation of tensions between the real estate investor and Jean-Paul Boily, an ex-tenant who had endured during twenty months of Airbnb in a building on rue Saint-Jean before making a complaint to the City of Quebec.
The judge has demanded that Murray performs 80 hours of community work. It has granted him a conditional discharge, that is to say that Murray will not have a criminal record if he complies with the conditions of their probation of two years. “The Court considers that the public interest would be met” to the extent that the absolution is conditional to a probation, noted the judge Dugré.
According to the judge, Murray, who has no criminal record, has a “genuine interest” to avoid a criminal record. A criminal record may affect his / her travel to the United States, where he has real estate projects in Florida, and hurt him with the Order of chartered accountants, of which he is a member, explained the judge.
During his probation, Murray will keep the peace and being of good behaviour, abstain from communicating with the victim, to bother, to follow or stalk or travel to his residence or to his workplace, and comply with the conditions of his community service.
In January, the prosecution had called for Murray to obtain a criminal record, arguing inter alia that the victim had been “badly shaken by the situation”.
On Wednesday, the judge Dugré has pointed out that the assault suffered by Jean-Paul Boily was “sick”. It was also noted that any citizen should act with “compassion” for the citizens afflicted by psychopathology. The judge pointed out, however, that it was not a question of aggravating factors in the case.
Delayed several weeks due to the pandemic, the award made against Frederick Murray puts a final end to a troubling episode in the life of Jean-Paul Boily, a man in his forties who suffers from an anxiety disorder, severe.
As reported The Sun in march, Mr. Boily has been the tenant of Frederick Murray in a building on rue Saint-Jean, where several apartments have been converted to Airbnb, according to several witnesses and tickets issued by the City of Québec.
During the twenty months in which he endured the inconvenience of tourists who came to the building, Jean-Paul Boily said she complained in vain to Frederick Murray. “I told him : “There, it is a mess; yesterday, they were four again.” He said : “Jean-Paul, what is important to me, this is my five stars.” It kept me repeat that : its five-star” had told Mr. Boily to the Sun.