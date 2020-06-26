Assault weapon in a bar in Quebec
A man of 39 years old was injured by at least a quick stab at the bar 447, on 4th Avenue in Charlesbourg, in the night from Thursday to Friday.
June 26, 2020
The canadian Press
QUEBEC city – The reopening of the bars allowed on Thursday by the quebec authorities of public health has been hectic in one of these licensed stores in Quebec.
A man 39-year-old was injured by at least one stroke of a knife in a bar on 4th Avenue early in the night, Friday, in the borough of Charlesbourg.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) reports that we no longer fear for the life of the wounded man.
The police have arrested a suspect, a 22-year old man. A few hours after the assault, he remained detained pending his court appearance later in the day at the Palace of justice of Quebec.
Meanwhile, the analysis of the crime scene was undertaken by investigators of the SPVQ and technicians in criminal identification.